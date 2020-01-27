MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo’s informational seminars continue to be one of the most important aspects of the annual show for farmers and ranchers. This year’s Expo continues that tradition.
Seminars will be held in the Norsk Room in the upper level of the State Fair Center during all three days of the KMOT Ag Expo, which will run from Jan. 29 through Jan. 31.
“The seminar room is full of informative seminars,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “There are different seminars throughout the day, all day long. It’s nice for people that come to the show, and it allows them to take a break and take in some of the seminars and relax.”
Kugler Liquid Fertilizer will kick off the seminar slate on both Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9 a.m.
BASF will be hosting a trio of seminars during the KMOT Ag Expo. They’ll host back-to-back seminars on Wednesday at noon and 1 p.m. They’ll also hold a third seminar at noon on Thursday.
Freedom Financial group will also be presenting seminars on each day of the show, twice each day. They’ll present each morning of the show at 10 a.m., and then they’ll also host afternoon seminars each day – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, 3 p.m. on Thursday, and 2 p.m. on Friday.
PowerRich Fertilizer will host a pair of seminars once again this year at the KMOT Ag Expo – 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.
UPL (formerly Arysta LifeScience) is a new day sponsor for the KMOT Ag Expo and they’ll be hosting a seminar on each day of the show as well. Their seminars will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, and 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Farm Credit Services will be offering a crop insurance update with seminars at 11 a.m., each day of the show, and Norwest Land Owner’s will hold membership seminars to close the day on Thursday at 4 p.m., and they’ll have a second seminar on Friday at noon.
The following is the 2020 KMOT Ag Expo seminar schedule:
Wednesday, Jan. 29
9 a.m. – Kugler Liquid Fertilizer
10 a.m. – Freedom Financial Group
11 a.m. – Farm Credit Services, crop insurance update
12 p.m. – BASF
1 p.m. – BASF
2 p.m. – UPL
3 p.m. – PowerRich Fertilizer
4 p.m. – Freedom Financial Group
Thursday, Jan. 30
9 a.m. – Kugler Liquid Fertilizer
10 a.m. – Freedom Financial Group
11 a.m. – Farm Credit Services, crop insurance update
12 p.m. – BASF
1 p.m. – UPL
2 p.m. – PowerRich Fertilizer
3 p.m. – Freedom Financial Group
4 p.m. – Northwest Land Owner’s Membership Seminar
Friday, Jan. 31
9 a.m. – TBD
10 a.m. – Freedom Financial Group
11 a.m. – Farm Credit Services, crop insurance update
12 p.m. – Northwest Land Owner’s Membership Seminar
1 p.m. – UPL
2 p.m. – Freedom Financial Group
3 p.m. – TBD