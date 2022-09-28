OSHA heat rule to affect grain facilities

A pending rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) may create new challenges for grain processing facilities during hot weather events.

According to a presentation hosted by the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA), the pending rule means grain handling and processing facilities may have to be aware of a new layer of inspections.

“OSHA currently has a national emphasis program on heat-related illnesses and their prevention,” said OSHA agronomist Gary Orr. “There are 135 fatalities every year and that number is going up. There are 3,500 heat-related illnesses each year and that is a significant problem that can result in fatalities.”

On Sept. 1, 2021, OSHA's Directorate of Enforcement Programs issued an Inspection Guidance for Heat-Related Hazards, which establishes a new enforcement initiative to prevent heat-related illnesses and fatalities. The guidance provides that days when the heat index exceeds 80 degrees will be considered “heat priority days.” Enforcement efforts will be increased on heat priority days for a variety of indoor and outdoor industries, with the aim of identifying and mitigating potential hazards and preventing heat-related illnesses before they occur, OSHA said.

As a result of the new emphasis, OSHA has conducted almost 900 heat illness related inspections since April 8, 2022, and said the program is looking at grain storage facilities as locations where illnesses could occur.

What this means for grain handling and processing facilities is that a routine inspection could include a heat illness inspection, particularly if it is a day when a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

“The way the National Emphasis Program directive is written, if a compliance officer is at a facility for another reason but it is a heat advisory day, they will be asking about what kind of heat illness prevention program is in place,” Orr noted.

Things that OSHA will be looking for in terms of preventing heat illness is education and training for employees.

“We want to know if supervisors are trained to recognize early heat-related symptoms because as the worker’s core body temperature increases, the employee might need an immediate remedy like water or a cold environment to keep them alive,” Orr explained. “We also look for signals of having plans in place like what kind of work the employees are doing in consideration of their job.”

NGFA Safety and Regulation Officer Jess McCluer said the additional emphasis by OSHA means grain facilities could be facing fines or warnings if they don’t have heat illness prevention protocols in place.

“The current administration is emphasizing heat illnesses partially in relation to climate change,” McCluer related.

The proposed rule, found on https://www.osha.gov/heat-exposure/rulemaking, says that in a “high emissions scenario,” climate change will result in the annual loss of almost two billion labor hours with an annual cost of an estimated $160 billion in lost wages due to extreme temperatures alone, the vast majority of which is due to heat.

“As the number of days above 90 degrees increases due to climate change, so do lost hours of work. Nationally, the average losses are projected to be 14-34 hours annually per ‘weather-exposed’ worker due to high temperature days,” the proposed rule stated.

The rule also noted that “pregnant workers and workers of color” are disproportionately exposed the hazardous levels of heat in many labor situations.

However, because the rule would create a national standard from OSHA, the National Grain and Feed Association said they oppose the “one size fits all” rule.

“There are already national and state standards in place that precede this rule and we feel that the best practices are determined by individual employers since weather can vary so much by region. The heat in Maine and the heat in Texas are different,” McCluer noted.

Status of pending rule

At present, the rule is currently awaiting final recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Safety and Health workgroup. When the proposed rule is published later this year or early next year, stakeholders will have a chance to comment before a final rule is published.