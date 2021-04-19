Pair of fires take out grazing lands in southwestern ND

A wildland fire on April 1 that bumped up against the city of Medora was fully contained six days later, according to Kyle Shockley, Billings County Rural Fire District Chief.

The fire burned about 2,300 acres of mostly grazing lands on U.S. Forest Service land west of Medora, Shockley said.

The wind blew the flames toward the community, and all 100 Medora residents, who were not assisting with fire efforts, were evacuated for a day.

Prior to the fire, Billings County had been in severe drought, and had issued a burn ban, which was still in effect as of April 14.

“The wildfire was started by some sagging power lines that were nearly downed, close to the Bar X Ranch at about 1:30 p.m. They touched some brush and trees and the fire took off from there,” Shockley explained.

The Billings County Rural Fire District responded first to the fire. Shockley said the department is composed of an all-volunteer force, many of who are farmers and ranchers in the county.

Shockley said regional rural fire departments in Belfield, South Heart, Golva, Beach and Wibaux, Mont., responded soon after to assist.

The fire, as it tore through the land, was spurred by dry grass and brush. The area had not received precipitation in March, and was dry.

“It burned some of the landscape and retaining walls at the Medora Musical’s Burning Hills Amphitheatre, but no structures,” he said.

After being called, the U.S. Forest Service took over directing the firefighting effort. State and federal fire departments were called in to assist local efforts.