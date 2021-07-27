Paulson discusses the highs, lows in agriculture today

FARGO, N.D. – As the rain fell in Fargo on Tuesday, July 6, farmers were busy visiting and catching up with those around them before they settled in for Bell Bank’s AgViews Live Conference.
Lynn Paulson, Senior Vice President and Director of Agribusiness Development at Bell Bank, got the day started with a presentation discussing agriculture’s “wild ride.”
Paulson, a retired farmer, likes to share his knowledge of agriculture issues by writing quarterly publications called “AgViews.” He often speaks to groups and individuals about finances, commodity markets, lending and finance, the global economy, as well as the ag economy.
2020 was a rough year for many, but farmers came out okay financially thanks to a number of government payment packages (COVID relief, MFGP, WHIP, PPP), Paulson said.
“Producers were getting checks or deposits in their checking accounts and not even knowing what program it came from,” he said.
According to Paulson, without the government payments, 2020 would have been a very low-income year for farmers – the lowest since 2009.
While many farmers may be in good financial standing following last year, Paulson says it’s important that they stay out of bad spending habits – spending relief money on vacations, new toys, or things they don’t really need right now.
“Put that money back in working capital, even if it is cash,” he said. “Cash gives you tremendous flexibility.
“Enjoy part of it, but don’t be afraid to pay some tax. Upgrade equipment if it is necessary, but keep building that working capital,” he continued. “Eventually there will be a downturn, and working capital will get you through those downturns.”
With that, Paulson also stressed the importance of having a solid, yet simple, marketing plan.
“Keep it simple,” he said. “Find someone you trust and know your costs and income.”
Agriculture has been on a “wild ride” coming out of 2020 and through the first seven months of 2021, especially when it comes to commodity prices, as corn and soybeans are at their highest levels since 2012.
Paulson says agriculture is currently in a “super cycle,” and he warns farmers to be careful with these high prices and take the profits where you can.
“Anytime you can sell beans in the teens, it’s a good deal,” he said.
According to Paulson, the farmers who are doing well right now are those mid-sized operations that have a decent land base that is largely paid for, as well as those who are able to successfully combine production, marketing, and financial management skills.
“It’s wisdom combined with knowledge,” he said.
It is Paulson’s belief that the commodity markets will eventually force the inefficient producers out of business.
“It’s not necessarily how you handle adversity, but it’s what you do with the money in the years that you don’t need it,” he explained.
He went on to say that the farmers who are most at risk include young producers that don’t have family help, multiple refinances with no changes, a high percentage of land being rented, those with no scenario planning and those who have below average marketing and financial management skills.