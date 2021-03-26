Peonies are more than Grandma’s legacy

BENSON, Minn. – Many northern farm sites include a row of dark green peony bushes that produce soft, multi-petaled blossoms in late spring.

But like a small town, it’s easy to “blink and miss” the blossom season.

A single peony bush may only bloom for 8-10 days. Raising many varieties can increase your blossoming season to over 7 weeks, said Swift County master gardener Jill Stevens.

That’s about how long peonies bloom in her own garden.

Some 1,080 varieties of peonies grow next to Jill and Kevin Stevens’ home on the outskirts of Benson. Their fenced-in half-block garden includes signs to identify the varieties.

An important work for Jill is serving on the American Peony Society Board of Directors.

Founded in 1903, the American Peony Society (APS) organizers recognized the need for standardizing peony names. This initiative is still a major function of APS today. Without a proper name and description, peonies might be sold under any name that a commercial outlet gives it. That could lead to a loss of variety standards so important to perpetuating peonies.

Names such as “Serene Pastel” (Lactiflora Group); “Flintprew Parsonage” (Herbacous Hybrid) and “Charles-Olivier” (Lactiflora Group) are described in “The APS Bulletin” that is published quarterly.

Jill has loved peonies for as long as she can remember. Her grandmother planted peonies to remind the men working in the field to stop before they plowed up the farmstead.

First an APS dues-paying member, Jill became a dues-paying member of the Minnesota Peony Society after her children were grown.