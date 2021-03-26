Peonies are more than Grandma’s legacy

BENSON, Minn. – Many northern farm sites include a row of dark green peony bushes that produce soft, multi-petaled blossoms in late spring.
But like a small town, it’s easy to “blink and miss” the blossom season.
A single peony bush may only bloom for 8-10 days. Raising many varieties can increase your blossoming season to over 7 weeks, said Swift County master gardener Jill Stevens.
That’s about how long peonies bloom in her own garden.
Some 1,080 varieties of peonies grow next to Jill and Kevin Stevens’ home on the outskirts of Benson. Their fenced-in half-block garden includes signs to identify the varieties.
An important work for Jill is serving on the American Peony Society Board of Directors.
Founded in 1903, the American Peony Society (APS) organizers recognized the need for standardizing peony names. This initiative is still a major function of APS today. Without a proper name and description, peonies might be sold under any name that a commercial outlet gives it. That could lead to a loss of variety standards so important to perpetuating peonies.
Names such as “Serene Pastel” (Lactiflora Group); “Flintprew Parsonage” (Herbacous Hybrid) and “Charles-Olivier” (Lactiflora Group) are described in “The APS Bulletin” that is published quarterly.
Jill has loved peonies for as long as she can remember. Her grandmother planted peonies to remind the men working in the field to stop before they plowed up the farmstead.
First an APS dues-paying member, Jill became a dues-paying member of the Minnesota Peony Society after her children were grown.
One year, she decided to attend the APS Convention in Green Bay.
“I had so much fun and made many friends from all over the world,” she said. “They are my tribe.”
She began helping at events, showing peonies, clerking and assisting in judging at peony shows, and attending trainings. She’s now a Landscape of Merit judge for APS. With this status, she’s asked to judge the “best-of-the-best” peonies exhibited by average gardeners. In 2020, she was elected to the APS Board of Directors and she now helps copy edit The APS Bulletin.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Peony Society planned to host the 2021 convention for members. Jill looked forward to serving as a garden tour stop for peony-enthusiasts from around the world.
Now, the 2021 convention is virtual. Organizers plan to return to Minnesota in 2024. Prices are reasonable for members to attend, and that’s a great reason to join the APS.
Before the convention returns to Minnesota, she suggests that a $30 individual membership in APS provides a lot of benefits to anyone interested in peonies now.
Membership includes quarterly issues of The APS Bulletin, plus access to the peony convention. There are opportunities to attend or learn about flower shows, as well as receive mentoring to learn about propagation, dividing, grafting and hybridizing. There’s a seed distribution program and access to a member portal to learn more.
Jill said one of the first things to learn is the three forms of peonies – herbaceous, woody (tree) and intersectional. Herbaceous peonies die back to the ground each fall and reappear in the spring. Woody peonies grow like a shrub with wood-like stems, and bloom early in the season.
Intersectional peonies (also known as Itoh peonies) are a cross between the two. This hybrid can’t reproduce.
The best place to get peonies is from a reputable hybridizer or someone who specializes in peonies, she added. That’s the way to get good and healthy plants, and varieties that are true to their names.
“Peonies need little care,” Jill said. “I fertilize in April and August with a time-release organic tulip fertilizer. It is important to cut and dispose of the stems in the fall to help prevent the spread of disease.”
One secret to raising peonies is recognizing their root structure. The peony puts out delicate fibrous roots to absorb moisture and nutrients, as well as thick tuberous roots that send up new shoots. The mature peony root structure, much of it just below the soil surface, may be over 3 feet in diameter. If a lot of soil and debris blows over the plant, it may be necessary to move the root nearer to the surface for good growth.
For gardeners who want to try a new variety of peony, you can purchase a knobby root that contains one or more “eyes.” The root is best planted in the fall less than 2 inches below the soil line, Jill explained.
It may take two or three years for a new bush to begin to put on blossoms. You don’t want to harvest too many blossoms the first few years either. A well-established and well-cared-for peony may live more than 100 years.
Cutting the stem at an angle, the peony needs a good shake or dousing in water to rid it of ants. Then, the sweet-smelling blossoms are ready to place in a vase. By frequently washing off the stems and using cold, hard water the blooms may last up to two weeks inside. The stems and flowers can also be cut and kept in the refrigerator for months, with proper care.
Peonies need winter to thrive. The plants go into dormancy and wake up in the spring ready to grow and send out their beautiful blooms.
Amidst some old farmsteads long abandoned, the peony bush is a lovely sight each spring. The plant could be over a century old, and despite all that has changed, the peony blossoms continue on.