Peterson/Northey building lobbying coalition for Upper Midwest

WEST FARGO, N.D. – A bipartisan effort has emerged to strengthen the political clout of Upper Midwest agriculture.
Led by former U.S. Congressman and House Ag Chair Collin Peterson (D-Minn.), and former USDA undersecretary Bill Northey under the Trump Administration, a new lobbying coalition aims to provide more strength to farmers in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Peterson was defeated for the Seventh District by now Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.), in 2020.
How this started is Peterson was contacted by Combest, Sell & Associates, a lobbying firm founded by former Congressman Larry Combest (R-Texas), in 2005.
Peterson cannot lobby until January 2022, but he will advise the firm and its clients to bolster U.S. agriculture.
It is modeled after the Southwest (U.S.) Council of Agribusiness. Prior to that, there was a Delta Council, which continues to operate successfully in Mississippi.
“These guys have been so successful, because they have come together as a region, and come together with one voice to speak to 12 senators and 60 congressmen,” Peterson said. “So we’re creating the Midwest Council on Agriculture.”
Peterson and Northey spoke at the Red River Farm Network building during Big Iron XLI on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Their discussion was moderated by Don Wick, president of the Red River Farm Network.
About 15 members have signed up so far. Members of the council will include agribusiness, bankers, farm credit, equipment dealers, crop insurance, seed dealers, private hog operations and some bigger farmers. Then Peterson expects to bring in the commodity groups, although they will not be the basis for the Midwest Council’s actions.
“It’s not going to be just what’s good for corn growers, or sugarbeets, or soybeans, or cattle,” he said. “That’s going to be a part of it, but they already have their lobbyists that are already doing a pretty good job of lobbying Congress.”
Peterson said the Midwest Council of Agriculture will bring all the lobbying efforts and interests together.
He added there is no one on the House Ag Committee that has a direct connection to agriculture. Congressman Jim Costa (D-Calif.), is retired from dairy farming, but most have no connection, Peterson said.
The new lobbying organization will look at the main issues that affect the Upper Midwest. That may include farm policy, tax policy, Waters of the United States and other big picture issues.
“Hopefully we can be as strong as cotton and peanuts and rice, because those guys have eaten our lunch policy wise,” Peterson said.
Northey agreed.
“I do think the struggle in ag, in general, is there are fewer of us, and we sometimes just assume good things will happen,” Northey said. “They don’t always happen. We need to be able to have a strong voice. We need to make sure people understand agriculture.
“It’s easy policy to end up ‘trying’ to do the right things, but doing the wrong things if they don’t (understand agriculture),” he continued. “We need to be strong; we need to be bipartisan, and we need to be sure that people know what the right things are from agriculture’s point of view.”
Peterson added that sugar’s lobbying effort in Washington is very strong. The industry has figured out how to assist their members.
“That’s just sugar,” Peterson said. “We’re going to support sugar, and we’re going to make sure they continue to be successful, but it’s got to be more than that. You can’t just have a successful sugar lobby. We grow corn and soybeans, and canola, and wheat.
“We have dairy farms and hogs, and all this other stuff. They are just as important in different parts of this district. We’re not going to undermine what’s there, because that’s important, but it’s going to be much bigger than that,” he added.
Peterson believes this new organization will bring together everyone in agriculture to “pick the fights that are most important.”
Wick asked the men about several issues:
The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill
The bill encompasses everything – from climate to ag research, to energy, and much more.
“I think this is way over the top,” Peterson said. After spending so much money on the pandemic, he doesn’t see how the U.S. can spend trillions more.
Biden Cabinet appointees
While a chief ag trade negotiator was named on Sept. 13, there are many appointees yet to be named. These include the FSA state executives and more. Northey said the same thing happened under the Trump Administration, and COVID has also changed the feel of things in Washington.
“With the USDA, they are certainly talking about drought, they’re talking about helping folks, but a lot of conversations around equity and climate and some of those other issues, and a lot of ag folks want to weigh in on those, but it’s hard to find folks to do that right now, too,” Northey said.
Competition in the meat packing industry
Peterson thinks the U.S. doesn’t want to own or be involved in the meat packing business. Meat packers have been sold to the Chinese and Brazilians. He says it’s important to build smaller meat packing facilities to help the livestock industries in the Upper Midwest.
Peterson has worked with a couple of small startups to develop USDA federally-inspected processing plants.
“If we could get someone to do 1,000 head a week, that is a small plant, but it would be a big deal out here,” he said. “We have to get someone started into this space.”
Climate and carbon credits
Peterson and Northey said there are many unanswered questions, and they expect the government to spend a lot of money before they understand carbon.
“You tell me what carbon is worth,” Peterson said. “I cannot find anyone to tell me with any specificity how to price this stuff.”
The information isn’t yet available on how much carbon is sequestered by various crops, or how long the carbon stays there.
“I’ve been telling commodity groups, ‘You have to figure out how much carbon your crop is sequestering.’ What I’m afraid is going to happen is all of these people in Congress are thinking they have to do something about this. So, they’re going to throw money at it,” he said.
Northey believes that carbon credits and climate change are bigger than a simple political issue. He thinks there are consumers, inventors, businesses, and others that are trying to figure out ways to store carbon. He thinks the U.S. benefits when private industry work on these issues.
“We don’t know if consumers are willing to pay, or how much companies are willing to pay, or what that carbon looks like,” said Northey. “The discussion around sustainability is something more than just Congress or the Administration. It’s also happening in the business community.”
Conservation Reserve Program
Peterson is advocating that CRP is limited to land that shouldn’t be farmed, and that high quality land shouldn’t be in CRP.
“We have not been able to do that, in my opinion, because of the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and the way that was put together over the last 30 years – with all their groups and their lobbying,” he said.
Peterson said there are 40 million acres of land in the U.S. that shouldn’t be farmed. Identifying that poor-quality land is a top priority, and there is nothing better to sequester carbon than CRP, he said.
“Nothing takes as much carbon out of the air and puts it in the ground for as long of a period of time, as CRP,” he said.
Northey pointed out the constant struggle in accurately bidding for CRP. When crop rental rates are going down, the government CRP payments look high. When crop rental rates are going up, the government CRP payments look low.
“We should expect fewer CRP acres going in right now,” Northey said. “That’s okay. We shouldn’t artificially make it so that CRP is getting those acres and messing it up. It’s a tough thing to get right, but CRP is a good program.”
Getting farm policy right for all areas of the U.S. is very difficult to accomplish. With a new emphasis on lobbying for the Upper Midwest, Peterson and Northey believe they can assist the region in getting agricultural needs recognized and passed in Congress.