Peterson/Northey building lobbying coalition for Upper Midwest

WEST FARGO, N.D. – A bipartisan effort has emerged to strengthen the political clout of Upper Midwest agriculture.

Led by former U.S. Congressman and House Ag Chair Collin Peterson (D-Minn.), and former USDA undersecretary Bill Northey under the Trump Administration, a new lobbying coalition aims to provide more strength to farmers in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Peterson was defeated for the Seventh District by now Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.), in 2020.

How this started is Peterson was contacted by Combest, Sell & Associates, a lobbying firm founded by former Congressman Larry Combest (R-Texas), in 2005.

Peterson cannot lobby until January 2022, but he will advise the firm and its clients to bolster U.S. agriculture.

It is modeled after the Southwest (U.S.) Council of Agribusiness. Prior to that, there was a Delta Council, which continues to operate successfully in Mississippi.

“These guys have been so successful, because they have come together as a region, and come together with one voice to speak to 12 senators and 60 congressmen,” Peterson said. “So we’re creating the Midwest Council on Agriculture.”

Peterson and Northey spoke at the Red River Farm Network building during Big Iron XLI on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Their discussion was moderated by Don Wick, president of the Red River Farm Network.

About 15 members have signed up so far. Members of the council will include agribusiness, bankers, farm credit, equipment dealers, crop insurance, seed dealers, private hog operations and some bigger farmers. Then Peterson expects to bring in the commodity groups, although they will not be the basis for the Midwest Council’s actions.