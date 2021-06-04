Pulse USA employees buy their own company

Pulse USA, a pulse crop and forage seed company based in Bismarck, N.D., is now fully-owned by some of the employees who work there.

Those owner/employees include: Renae Larson, the manager and president of the board, Nash Anderson, Emily Paul, Kim Kuhlmann, James Kostelecky and Tyler Kress.

To grow the business, increase their customers’ profitability, and evolve with the changing times in agriculture, the employees felt the way to go was to own the company.

“Owning our company has been an amazing experience for all of us, whether we are sales people or work in the warehouse. The pride has increased so much around here,” said Larson, who has been with the company since its beginnings in 2002.

One of the goals for Pulse USA employees owning their own company, now and in the future, was to have less turnover with staff because they would be owners of the company they worked at.

“I have seen a lot of evolution happen at Pulse USA, and some phenomenal changes,” she said.

Pulse USA started with 10 investors, with some being co-investors. Some were farmers, but they all had an exit plan of selling their shares to other investors when they retired or stopped farming.

The board opted to allow employee-owned shares.

“The board loved our company and the employees. It has always been a family-oriented company,” Larson said. “If the staff could own shares, they figured they would have an exit strategy when all the investors left.”

That’s what happened at the end of 2020. Larson knew some investors wanted to sell their shares, but it happened so quickly.