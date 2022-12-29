‘Ranching for Profit’ workshop opportunities coming soon

Do you want to make your ranch more profitable with less work and stress? If so, make plans to attend one or both of two upcoming Ranching for Profit workshop opportunities to be held in early 2023.
Billed as a learning experience like none offered before, these workshops are designed to provide ranchers with some of the tools needed to start improving their land and creating profitable businesses that can be in families for generations to come.
The first Ranching for Profit workshop will be held on Jan. 11-12, 2023, at the Ernie French Center on the grounds of the Williston Research Extension Center. Hosted by the Williams County Soil Conservation District, the workshop will run both days from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Instructor for the workshop will be Dave Pratt, who will be covering the topics of economics and finance, as well as people and management.
Dave Pratt is one of the most sought-after speakers on sustainable agriculture and profitable ranching in the world today. He grew up on a small ranch and worked for cattle and sheep ranchers in northern California where he learned ranching from the bottom up. In addition to his practical roots, Pratt holds BS and MS degrees from the University of California and Washington State University.
A range and livestock advisor with the University of California Cooperative Extension Service for 15 years, Pratt researched cell grazing and strategic issues impacting the sustainability of ranches. In 1991, he began working with Stan Parsons, the founder of Ranch Management Consultants (RMC). He started teaching the Ranching for Profit School in 1992. When Parsons retired in 2001, Pratt and his wife, Kathy, bought RMC. In 2019, after many successful years, they sold the company to Dallas Mount.
People are also reading…
Registration fee for the Williston workshop is $30 per person, which includes lunch both days. Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register with the Williams County SCD at 701-774-2319 by Jan. 4, 2023.
The second Ranching for Profit workshop will be held on Feb. 7-8, 2023, at the Mountrail County South Complex in Stanley, N.D., and is hosted jointly by the Mountrail County Ag Agency, Ag Improvement Association, and Soil Conservation District. The workshop will run both days from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Instruction for the workshop will be Dallas Mount covering the topics of grazing and ecology, as well as real world financial scenarios.
Mount has led RMC since 2019 and worked with hundreds of ranchers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. He helped them position their business for economic profit and ecologic health. After working with University of Wyoming Extension for 18 years, Mount started teaching the Ranching for Profit School in 2012. He holds a BS and MS from Colorado State University and has spent time working in cow/calf, feedlot, yearling, haying and grazing operations. Mount and his wife, Dixie, own and manage a grazing operation near Wheatland, Wyo.
Registration fee for the Stanley workshop is $30 per person, which again covers lunch both days. Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register for the workshop by Feb. 1, 2023. To pre-register, you can contact the Mountrail County SCD at 701-628-2151, Extension 3; the Mountrail County Ag Agency at 701-628-2835; or the Burke County SCD at 701-377-2831, Extension 3.
Helping to sponsor the workshops, in addition to the organizations listed, includes the Soil Conservation Districts in Divide and Burke counties, Agassiz Seed, and the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition.
The Ranching for Profit program is designed to help ranchers to find the breakthroughs that will improve the health and productivity of your ranch, the profitability of your business, and the quality of your life.
These workshops will provide bite-sized sections of the full school. To learn more about the Ranching for Profit program and what others have to say after participating in the program, visit their website at www.ranchmanagement.com