Ready to serve, Tom Haag takes on NCGA presidency

A central Minnesota farmer, Tom Haag, is the new president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA).

Haag is from Eden Valley, Minn., where he and his family raise corn and soybeans in Meeker and Stearns counties.

He’s dedicated to communicating the needs of farmers and the challenges they face. To show that commitment, he held a remote press conference just a few days into his presidency – during the middle of 2022 soybean harvest.

Haag said the major issues corn growers face are increasing the blend percentage of ethanol to 30 percent in fuels, as well as passing a new farm bill that is very similar to the December 2018 version.

Haag took questions from media and here are some of his responses:

Q: What does NCGA want to see out of the new 2023 Farm Bill – other than no change to crop insurance?

A: “Crop insurance is our number one priority. The other thing it will come down to is: what amount of money do they have in the farm bill? We also want to keep the choice of selecting the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs authorized in the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bills.”

Q: How do you see NCGA addressing high fertilizer costs?

A: “We have talked with The Mosaic Company about this. (Mosaic mines and processes phosphate and potash to use as crop nutrients.) NCGA caught their eye. It’s just a matter of continuing to put pressure on them, and prices have come down a little bit. But when you have had a 300 percent increase, and now, you’re only down to a 200 percent increase, it’s still high enough.

We must continue to work with them, talk with them, and just to let them know that our high (commodity) prices are not going to stick around forever. They are going to start moving down, and with that we are hoping they realize they are going to have to do the same thing and follow suit and go down.”

Q: What are your thoughts on an impending import ban of GMO corn in Mexico, and what that means for the U.S. corn industry?

A: “American farmers are not going to stop growing GMO corn. They (Mexico) are not living up to what they are supposed to with what they negotiated in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.”

Q: How is the crop in your area?

A: “The soybeans (In parts of Meeker and Stearns counties) didn’t look good through June and July because we didn’t get much rain. We started getting rains in August and I’m surprised a little bit that they are doing as well as they are doing. The beans are yielding in the upper 40-50 bushels per acre.

For corn, I expect that yield to be down on the lighter soil. We can normally do 175-180 bushels per acre, so we could be at 130-140 bushels per acre – you don’t know until you get the combines in there.

If the corn isn’t quite mature when there is frost, then our test weight is a little bit lighter and that gives us less bushels. In my area, we are down on yields, but in southern Minnesota, where they had more rain, they are getting a nice crop.”

Q: Anything you’d like to add in closing?

A: “Only 1.5 percent of the (U.S.) population grows food for the world and our country. I think the biggest thing is our commodity groups and our other groups must work together to stay unified. If we can have that happen, we can have a stronger voice when we go out to Washington, D.C. If we are all on the same page, that will help.”