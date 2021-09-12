Red River Valley Fair announces partnership with Butler Machinery

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Butler Machinery has found a home at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Announced earlier this year, Schollander Pavilion has been renamed Butler Machinery Arena.

The agreement moves the large Butler Machinery outdoor exhibit inside the two-story building during Big Iron 41, held Sept. 14-16, 2021.

Red River Valley Fair leadership is thrilled with the agreement. Butler has worked closely with the fair board for many years, said Emily Grunewald, Red River Valley Fair Association COO and director of agriculture.

Schollander Pavilion was built in 1967, and received a $1.8 million renovation in 2012. The building was originally named for Art Schollander, the farmer who owned the land where the fairgrounds are built.

The new remodeling project began in April 2021, with completion ahead of the 2021 Red River Valley Fair in July. Major renovations included a new HVAC system, a concert floor, in-arena signs, food and beverage options, and technology and lighting upgrades.

The fair board has been so grateful to Butler Machinery for stepping up during the challenging COVID pandemic and shelter-in-place time.

“Butler has really worked with us and is thriving in the industry,” said Grunewald. “They’ve helped us out in more ways than one, so we are glad to see they have their name on a building here.”

Butler Machinery Arena is the largest building on the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. During Big Iron, Butler will use the entire arena to display their many products and wide variety of farm equipment.

