Reimbursement programs available to help producers through challenging year

Every year comes with a different set of challenges when it comes to making a living in agriculture, but the challenges farmers and ranchers have faced in 2021 due to severe drought conditions across the region have been quite a lot to handle.

Rains near the end of August helped some of the fall row crops, says North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, but a lot of the damage has already been done this year due to a lack of moisture.

“Some grain producers have said their soybeans were kind of iffy, so these rains are going to help form a few bigger beans, but it’s a little late for flowering and pod setting, so I don’t know how much real benefit there is,” he said. “The rains also helped some of the corn just kind of hang on a bit until people can get to chopping it.”

As for crop development, Goehring says there are some pockets throughout the state that are looking really good.

“I’m really happy for those people,” he said. “For others though, those farmers just want to get to the end of the year. They’re just tired of it because they’ve lost so much already.”

On a positive note for livestock producers, Goehring says he’s starting to hear that there is a little bit of a reprieve when it comes to feed prices.

“Some hay and feed supplies were priced pretty high mid-summer, and lately I’ve heard that’s starting to pull back a little bit,” he said. “Those failed corn acres are also helping the livestock industry significantly. So that’s good news.”