Richland 44 FFA one of three finalist chapters at National FFA Convention

COLFAX, N.D. – Two members of the Richland 44 FFA chapter, Eric Moen and Kiersten Boehm, made the presentation of a lifetime at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., on behalf of their chapter.

The 95th National FFA Convention was held Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, and FFA chapters across North Dakota competed in various contests that they qualified for at state.

The FFA chapter at Richland 44 High School was one of three finalist chapters for the National Premier Chapter Award, and Moen and Boehm were the presenters, according to their advisor, Tony Boehm.

“This is really a chapter award, and I am really proud of every member in the chapter. The members are all outstanding,” Boehm said prior to the convention. “FFA names Premier Chapters in the categories of Strengthening Agriculture, Growing Leaders, and Building Communities, and we are competing in the Strengthening Agriculture category.”

Moen, Richland 44 FFA president, and Boehm, chapter member, demonstrated how they “strengthen agriculture” by promoting the industry and showing the chapter’s unique placemat that is filled with lots of information about FFA and agriculture for their presentation.

The chapter has been making the placemat for years, adding facts about FFA and agriculture, and has handed it out at local events and restaurants. Now, the placemat has been featured in a national competition.

“I’m really excited about the project. I have never done anything like this before – trying to promote our product for the number one spot – especially in front of an audience on a national stage,” Moen said.

Boehm said it was a “huge opportunity” for their chapter.

“Getting the chance to present our project that teaches people about FFA, that’s something that our chapter tries to do, so this is the perfect opportunity,” she said.

Moen and Boehm presented the project on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Cora Hermunslie, a member of the chapter, actually made the placemat, but she was competing at the National FFA Convention as part of the chapter’s Small Animal Care team, so she wasn't at the presentation.

Moen and Boehm had 16 minutes to discuss the project, with about half the time for their own presentation and the other half to answer questions from the judges.

“Eric and I stepped up in Cora’s place to make the Strengthening Ag presentation. We are both very passionate about FFA and the project,” Boehm said.

Moen said the placemat idea came about because the Richland 44 chapter wanted to promote FFA to others who might not know what the organization is about.

“We wanted to promote FFA and let people know what FFA is all about,” he said.

Boehm added that the project is “so simple, but it has a big, monumental impact on people,” and that is why the project is special to the chapter.

“We get a lot of feedback from people at our banquet on our comments that they did not know such and such about FFA and they didn’t know something we had on the placemat about agriculture,” she said.

The placement is in the FFA colors of blue and gold and has facts about FFA on it.

“While we used FFA colors, we hope that presenting this on the national level that some chapter will reach out to us and want to make a placemat of their own,” Moen said. “You can make it in any color and in any design – that was kind of the whole point of the project.”

Boehm said the theme of the placemat can be changed to fit whatever any organization wants it to be.

“You could change the theme from agriculture to horticulture to ag econ and so many other things, depending on the theme you wanted. So it is very customizable,” she said.

Moen is currently in his junior year at Richland 44, while Boehm is currently a sophomore at North Dakota State University. High school graduates still compete with their FFA chapter for a few years, if they desire.

Richland 44 FFA advisor Tony Boehm is the ag education teacher at the school and has been teaching ag and working with FFA members for 27 years. He is also the dad of three of the state competitors. Besides Kiersten, his kids Kalie Boehm and Cody Boehm are competing.

He enjoys teaching ag and being the advisor for FFA, and he is passionate about both. He says his students deserve all the credit for their achievements.

“They do the work. My job is to put the material in front of them, to present opportunities to them, and they need to do the studying themselves,” he said. “With FFA projects, we meet anytime the members need, whether it is before school or after school.”

In addition to competing in Strengthening Ag, the Richland 44 FFA chapter also competed in Vet Sciences in Small Animal Care. Members of that team are Kalie, Cody, Nick Wulfekuhle, and Cora Hermunslie. They need to know all about small animals, including diseases, medical care, medical terminology and more.

“They will be demonstrating how and where to give injections to animals and taking a written exam,” he explained. “There is a lot of questions on animal care.”

Kalie and Cody Boehm are also top 10 finishers in Agriscience, and they have competed in a virtual competition.

For the chapter award, Boehm said it was really about “everything we have done as a chapter all year long.”

“This award recognizes everything we do. We have made checkerboards and taken them to the Sanford Children’s Hospital, and we call it a ‘board for bored,’ because you know how bored kids can get when they are in the hospital,” he said.

The Richland 44 chapter helps coordinate Colt Care Community Service Day for all students, and they spend time doing community service.

“We have 111 students in grades 7-12 at the high school, and we divide into teams. Teachers are involved, as well. We will bake pasta, noodles, cookies and take it to the Great Plains Food Bank, which goes to people all over the Red River Valley and we do other community service,” he said.

Of the 111 high school students, there are 101 FFA members, but some of those are college students who can participate in their old chapters for a few years and earn awards for a year.

Richland 44 FFA was chosen as the state winner in Strengthening Agriculture with their placemat earlier in the year. After they were chosen as the state winner, the placemat idea was chosen as one of 10 national finalists. Moen and Boehm then took part in a video presentation and a question-and-answer session.

A month ago, the chapter was notified that it was one of the three top chapter finalists.

“The entire community is excited for our FFA chapter this year, and we always have great support,” Boehm concluded.