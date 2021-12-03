Rugby team takes home national championship at National FFA Convention

It was a big day for three Rugby FFA members who were escorted into town after being crowned 2021 National Champions in Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems at the National FFA Convention, held Oct. 25-30 in Indianapolis, Ind.
FFA members and Rugby High School students Zach Jaeger, Kordell Kraft, and Thatcher Volk were met at the edge of town on Oct. 30 by first responders from the local fire and police departments.
With a lot of fanfare and horn honking, they were escorted to Rugby High School, passing by many signs from the community congratulating them on their huge accomplishment.
Kasey Okke, the team’s coach, as well as co-advisor and teacher with Kristi Tonnessen, was with the students, as well.
The fourth team member, Carson Mattern, graduated from Rugby High School in the spring and was not in the parade, as he was back in Wahpeton where he studies at North Dakota State College of Science. However, he was part of the Rugby FFA team who were named champions at the championship at the National FFA Convention.
Police Chief John Rose said the reason for the escort parade was that the town and its first responders wanted to “acknowledge in a big way when any of our teams make a big accomplishment.”
Okke said, “The entire town of Rugby is excited for its FFA students who garnered the National Championship in Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems, and everyone congratulated the students on their win.”
The team placed first, and individually, they finished fifth, sixth, 12th, and 18th.
The FFA members of the team talked about their project and winning the championship:
- Zach Jaeger – Jaeger lives on a farm and ranch south of Rugby. “Living on a farm has definitely had an impact on me with what I’m interested in and what I want to learn about. I’ve been interested in mechanics for quite a while now and this has taught me lots of things that I can for sure use in the future,” he said. “When we found out we won, it was a great feeling. They announced the teams starting from fourth to first, so as they announced each team, I was just listening to hear and hope they don’t call ‘Rugby’ until last. When they announced the second place team and they hadn’t called Rugby yet, I knew we won, and I couldn’t believe it. It felt unreal and it was just a great experience overall.”
- Kordell Kraft – “I am a senior at Rugby High School and have been in FFA for five years now. My family does not farm, but I do work for a neighbor during the spring and fall. I also work at Gooseneck Implement in Rugby as a shop intern,” Kraft said. “I plan on going to college to be a diesel tech, so it was very fun and useful to learn the skills that I learned in this competition. It was very rewarding to see that all of the work we put into the competition paid off.”
- Carson Mattern – Mattern lives east of Rugby on his family farm in Pleasant Lake. “I feel that living on the farm didn’t necessarily make me want to learn more about ag mechanics, but rather it taught me how these systems work and the complexities each system has. I feel that since all four of our team members come from some sort of ag background, whether it be growing up on a farm or working as a farmhand, it helped us and gave us a competitive advantage leading to our team taking the first place spot at Nationals,” Mattern said. “When it was announced that we won, I feel like I speak for the whole team when I say we were in shock, but as it has settled in and reality hit, I just felt extremely proud that our team was able to pull it off and bring home the championship for Rugby.”
- Thatcher Volk – “Working on the family farm taught me a lot about mechanics. To be able to compete in a competition that has skills I use every day was something I enjoyed greatly,” Volk said. “Winning was a surreal experience and was a memory I will never forget.”
Okke talked about how he and members of the community helped the team prepare for their championship win.
“We spent time practicing welding and hydraulic systems hands-on,” he said. “The students worked on welding in our high school shop and spent an afternoon doing hands-on hydraulic activities with the Gooseneck Implement hydraulics trainer.”
Okke and the team arrived at school to practice early in the morning a few days a week to go over the remaining parts of the contest, which included: electrical wiring, pole building construction, land surveying, small engines and large machinery.
“We received help from a local electrician and FFA alumni during the morning practices, as well,” he said.
Okke pointed out that the students enjoy welding for the most part, but they were all very interested in the hydraulics portion.
“They enjoyed working as a team to complete their projects,” he added.
At the National FFA Convention, Okke said the most interesting part was the amount of FFA members and other people they met “that shared similar interests with us and it was always awesome to see everyone in their blue jackets.”