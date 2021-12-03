Rugby team takes home national championship at National FFA Convention

It was a big day for three Rugby FFA members who were escorted into town after being crowned 2021 National Champions in Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems at the National FFA Convention, held Oct. 25-30 in Indianapolis, Ind.

FFA members and Rugby High School students Zach Jaeger, Kordell Kraft, and Thatcher Volk were met at the edge of town on Oct. 30 by first responders from the local fire and police departments.

With a lot of fanfare and horn honking, they were escorted to Rugby High School, passing by many signs from the community congratulating them on their huge accomplishment.

Kasey Okke, the team’s coach, as well as co-advisor and teacher with Kristi Tonnessen, was with the students, as well.

The fourth team member, Carson Mattern, graduated from Rugby High School in the spring and was not in the parade, as he was back in Wahpeton where he studies at North Dakota State College of Science. However, he was part of the Rugby FFA team who were named champions at the championship at the National FFA Convention.

Police Chief John Rose said the reason for the escort parade was that the town and its first responders wanted to “acknowledge in a big way when any of our teams make a big accomplishment.”

Okke said, “The entire town of Rugby is excited for its FFA students who garnered the National Championship in Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems, and everyone congratulated the students on their win.”

The team placed first, and individually, they finished fifth, sixth, 12th, and 18th.