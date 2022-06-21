Self-care key to balancing farm/ranch life

Andrea Bowman, a rancher near Rhame, N.D., talked to women involved in production agriculture during a webinar from North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition (NDGLC) on the “Balancing Act of Farm and Ranch Life.”

It was part of NDGLC’s B.R.A. “Balance, Resiliency & Authenticity” series.

“(NDGLC) wanted to do something for the women in the households of ranches,” said Trish Feiring, field representative at NDGLC. A group of ranchers formed NDGLC in 1996 to promote the value and benefits of grazing lands across the state.

“There are 33 mentors across the state. If you want to talk with a mentor about such things as bale grazing, cover crops, water projects – they are open to talking about different subjects,” Trish said.

Bowman works for NDSU as an Extension program coordinator. She raises seedstock and commercial Angus with her husband Eric and three kids.

“I’m not going to talk about the balancing act of farm and ranch life because I’m an expert, but I am going to share a lot of resources, most from NDSU Extension, and some tips I have learned over the years,” Andrea said. “Something different works for all of us and that is okay.”

At NDSU, Andrea works on leadership with boards and organizations, helping them be “the best they can be and demonstrating how they can work as teams.”

“That same approach is important for family businesses, as well,” she said, adding her team is her husband, three kids, and her ranch. “The people of our operations are very important.”

Andrea found out there was no such thing as “true balance.”

“It is more about finding peace in where we are spending our time, and not tipping too far to one side or the other,” she said.

Andrea talked about the stresses of farm and ranch life and how important it was to know the signs of stress and take steps to relieve it.

“Those of us in agriculture need to take care of ourselves and others,” she said. “Sustainable farms and ranches need sustainable farmers and ranchers.”

She compared checking one’s mental health to an engine light on the old truck on the ranch.

“On our operations, we check our herd, but sometimes we forget to check ourselves,” she said. “You are not like the old ranch truck. It is not normal to have your check engine light on all the time.”

Andrea suggests you should think about why your check engine light continues to come on and what you need to do to fuel yourself.

“We have a lot of things that can contribute to stress – ag pressures, family finances, and personal stresses. Stress might show up in low energy or lack of sleep,” she said.

Other signs of stress can include rising blood pressure, rapidly beating heart rate, clenched teeth and stomach aches.

“We know in agriculture, there will be times of stress, but there should not be high stress every day,” she said.

When stressed, people may eat a lot, or eat nothing at all. Some may drink more alcohol or more coffee. Some become so stressed that they become angry.

“When you are angry, empathy is the first thing to go,” she said. “We might blow up at people, and typically, it is the people around you, your team.”

Andrea pointed out it was a good idea to take the time to think about anger.

“It is a good idea to listen to yourself talk and ask, ‘Would I talk to others like that?’” she said.

There are a lot of techniques out there for breathing and Andrea suggested finding one that resonates with you.

“When we are stressed, we don’t breathe enough; we don’t take deep breaths and often we hold our breath,” she said.

Drinking more water can help one feel mentally and physically better.

“We know our physical health reflects our mental health and well-being,” she said.

Self-care is developing daily or weekly habits that help you become calmer and more peaceful. It is important to take time to relax. Some like to walk or take a drive in a car. Exercise, such as running, biking or swimming, can also help. For others, it may be spending time with their families.

The time to prepare to handle stress is before you become stressed.

“Take time to build a stress-relieving toolbox. If we build it when we are feeling good, we will have it to use in times of stress,” she said.

Other tips:

• A medical checkup is very important.

• Take 10 minutes to plan your day and take regular 5-10 minute breaks throughout the day.

“Take time to talk to your spouse or family member uninterrupted, even for 15 minutes a day,” she said.

• Andrea suggested getting involved and staying connected with a friend group.

“If your life revolves around your kids’ activities, then make the most of the moments you have,” she said.

• Write down a few things you are grateful for every day. Doing that helps us switch from negative things to things we are grateful for.

“In the blizzards, that might have been that I was super grateful for power – for heat,” she said. “Don’t let discussing the needs of the farm and ranch operation occupy all the aspects of your life.”

• Don’t be afraid to take a “time out” for yourself to clear your mind of stress.

• Getting a view from a trusted third party can take away stressors.

For instance, if ranchers are concerned and stressed out about their operation, they could call NDGLC.

“This (NDGLC) is a great organization with a lot of mentors that can give feedback to help with your farm and ranch operation. Sometimes when there is an outside perspective, they can see things that are causing you stress or a see a way to change something that would help you with time management or other things,” she said.

• Creating a family budget can help some people have less stress.

• It is important to select and practice healthy habits.

“What is a wellness commitment that you are willing to commit to today?” Andrea asked. “It could be as simple as checking in with a friend every day or drinking more water or getting up early in the morning to stretch.”

• Don’t be afraid to refocus if your day is getting out of whack and you are getting frazzled.

“This is where you could phone a friend and ask for help,” she said.

• Time management is important.

“There is a publication that says, ‘You can’t actually manage time; you manage the events in your life in relation to time,’” Andrea said.

• Using a planning tool can help you plan events.

“Maybe you still like a written calendar, or you want a digital planning tool? It is easier for some than others, but whatever works for you,” she said. “If we are organized, that gives us time.”

In summary, connect with your crew, laugh a little, check on neighbors, and do something meaningful to you.

Andrea found something meaningful to do during the spring blizzards this year after the ranch work was finished.

“I liked to bake during the blizzards, so I was super glad the power stayed on,” Andrea said, adding others said they were actually thinner after the blizzards.

Meeting farm and ranch needs, family needs, and community needs can be “extremely overwhelming.”

“One thing we can’t replace is our time,” she pointed out.

Andrea was asked once how she balances home and work.

“We don’t balance; we survive,” she said at that time. But things have improved at her home and ranch. “Somedays, it can still feel that way, but I feel we have worked more to try and find balance in what we do. What helps is knowing how we want to spend our time.”

Having the right tools to utilize can help you “find peace in what you are doing at the time and make sure you are happy with what you are doing,” she said.

On “crazy” days where there are meetings to go to and family events that are squeezed it, Andrea remembers she can focus on other things later.

“Everything I did today filled up my bucket and made me glad I was where I was. And I thought, ‘If I get through this, then I can focus on other things,’” she said.

Stay mentally and physically healthy to be able to do what you want to do and have better time management. The most important thing you can do is to relax.

“When we are a well-oiled machine, everything works better. With our farms and ranches, remember why you do what you do and why you are passionate about it. Encourage new ideas and build on interpersonal relationships,” Andrea said.

After the session, participants talked about things they do to decompress, such as gardening, sitting outside with animals and letting lambs crawl on them, spending time with baby goats, and someone mentioned they loved seeing things finished.

Another woman said she was glad they had finished several years of “Ag in the Classroom,” and she was proud of that.

Andrea said NDSU has publications on stress located at: www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/farm-safety-health/managing-stress. The information on stress comes from Sean Brotherson, NDSU Extension family science specialist. Another resource is farmstress.org.

In addition, Andrea said to be sure and check with your own health insurance company, because there might be counseling coverage available, if that is something you might want to do.

