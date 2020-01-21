A series of Soil Health Café Talks are underway for 2020. This is the seventh year for the popular series of discussions, which will be held in 15 locations throughout the state, with NDSU Extension specialists and researchers participating at each location. The program usually lasts for about two hours and is hosted at a popular coffee stop in the community where it is being held, according to Abbey Wick, NDSU Extension soil health specialist and organizer of the programs.
Each program starts at 11:30 a.m., and will continue until 1:30 p.m., but will run longer if the discussion continues, Wick noted.
The Soil Health Café Talks are based on the importance of sharing information, especially when it is among farmers, consultants, industry reps and NDSU specialists – creating an environment that encourages conversation.
The following is a list of Soil Health Café Talks that remain on the 2020 schedule and Extension personnel who will taking part in each program.
- Jan. 21 – Roadside 66 Café, Crystal, N.D., with Naeem Kalwar, Miranda Meehan, Mary Keena and Kari Helgoe.
- Jan. 22 –Rocklake Café, Rocklake, N.D., with Naeem Kalwar, Kevin Sedivec, Miranda Meehan, Lindy Berg and Mark Miller.
- Jan. 23 – Big Screen Bar and Grill, Wishek, N.D., with Greg Endres, Dave Franzen and Crystal Schaunaman.
- Jan. 28 – Wagon Wheel Bar and Grill, Michigan, N.D., with Naeem Kalwar, Kevin Sedivec and Katelyn Hain.
- Jan. 28 – Angry Beaver Lodge, Oakes, N.D., with Abbey Wick, Extension soil health specialist, Endres and Breana Kiser.
- Jan. 29 – Governors Inn, Casselton, N.D., with Luke Ressler, Aaron Daigh and Kyle Aasand.
- Jan. 30 – Waters Family Restaurant, Walhalla, N.D., with Naeem Kalwar, Lesley Lubenow, Kevin Sedivec and Kari Helgoe.
- Feb. 3 – Pizza Ranch, Jamestown, N.D., with Abbey Wick, Greg Endres and Alicia Harstad.
- Feb. 6 – Alexander House, Park River, N.D., with Abbey Wick, Naeem Kalwar and Brad Brummond.
- Feb. 11 – Hastings Landing Restaurant, Dayton, N.D., with Naeem Kalwar Tom Peters and Kari Helgoe.
- Feb. 12 – NDSU Langdon REC, Langdon, N.D., with Naeem Kalwar, Joe Ikley, Lesley Lubenow, Brian Jenks, Venkata Chapara and Anitha Chirumamilla.
- Feb. 13 – Coachman, Cooperstown, N.D., with Luke Ressler and Dr. Gerald Stokka.
- Feb. 18 – New Rockford Gold Course, New Rockford, N.D., with Greg Endres, Dave Franzen and Abbey Wick.
- March 4 – Big Screen Bar and Grill, Wishek, N.D., with Mary Keena; Mike Ostlie, Kevin Sedivec, Marisol Berti and Crystal Schaunaman.
- March 5 – New Rockford Golf Course, New Rockford, N.D., Mary Keena, Mike Ostlie and Kevin Sedivec.
- March 18 – Star City Golf Course, Velva, N.D., with Mary Keena, Mike Ostlie, Kevin Sedivec and Rachel Wald.
- March 19 – Harriman’s Restaurant, Maddock, N.D., with Naeem Kalwar, Greg Endres and Scott Knoke.
- March 24 – Star City Golf Course, Velva, N.D. with Greg Endres, Chris Augustin and Rachel Wald.
The Soil Health Café Talk series are made possible through funding from the N.D. Corn Council, N.D. Soybean Council, N.D. Wheat Commission, Northarvest Dry Bean Association, North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education and the USDA-National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Because of weather, or other factors that may impact the above schedule, check the NDSU soil health website at www.ndsu.edu/soilhealth.