Society for Range Management has a lot to offer producers

Started roughly 75 years ago, the Society for Range Management (SRM) is an organization made up of producers, land managers, scientists and students who are dedicated to conserving and maintaining the planet’s cherished rangelands. With a mission of “providing leadership for the stewardship of rangelands based on sound ecological principles,” SRM strives to be a collective voice for range management.

“SRM is all about rangeland and rangeland research,” explained Dave Roth, SRM member and immediate past chair of the organization’s advisory council.

With a primary focus on academic research and policy advocacy, SRM has managed to remain one of the best kept secrets from producers who graze livestock on rangelands. Overall, the organization is trying to shift that perspective because SRM has a stockpile of useful information that producers could benefit from.

“Just outstanding information comes from this organization,” Roth said.

In an effort to share with producers, SRM has recently launched an educational program called “Good Grazing Makes Cent$.” The program aims to offer practical and applicable management practices that are not only good for the range, but for a producer’s bottom line, as well.

“This program is making a connection from good range management to economically viable practices. It is a great way to reach producers and to help them tell their good story,” Roth stated.

The program consists of monthly e-newsletters, educational videos, an in-depth social media discussion platform, and those enrolled in the program also have full access to all SRM resources. As input costs continue to rise, it can be easy to side-step certain rangeland management practices. Good Grazing Make Cent$ informs participants that management practices today, pay off in the long run.