Society for Range Management has a lot to offer producers

Started roughly 75 years ago, the Society for Range Management (SRM) is an organization made up of producers, land managers, scientists and students who are dedicated to conserving and maintaining the planet’s cherished rangelands. With a mission of “providing leadership for the stewardship of rangelands based on sound ecological principles,” SRM strives to be a collective voice for range management.
“SRM is all about rangeland and rangeland research,” explained Dave Roth, SRM member and immediate past chair of the organization’s advisory council.
With a primary focus on academic research and policy advocacy, SRM has managed to remain one of the best kept secrets from producers who graze livestock on rangelands. Overall, the organization is trying to shift that perspective because SRM has a stockpile of useful information that producers could benefit from.
“Just outstanding information comes from this organization,” Roth said.
In an effort to share with producers, SRM has recently launched an educational program called “Good Grazing Makes Cent$.” The program aims to offer practical and applicable management practices that are not only good for the range, but for a producer’s bottom line, as well.
“This program is making a connection from good range management to economically viable practices. It is a great way to reach producers and to help them tell their good story,” Roth stated.
The program consists of monthly e-newsletters, educational videos, an in-depth social media discussion platform, and those enrolled in the program also have full access to all SRM resources. As input costs continue to rise, it can be easy to side-step certain rangeland management practices. Good Grazing Make Cent$ informs participants that management practices today, pay off in the long run.
This point is made ever more important during years like this where drought has crippled much of the region. With dry conditions rendering rangelands fragile and vulnerable to long-term damage, SRM has the means to educate and support boots-on-the-ground managers to promote rangeland resiliency and sustainability. SRM can also offer producers help with drought management plans, which will come in handy over the next few months.
In addition to improved management information, SRM also offers a wealth of proven research that highlights the benefits of good grazing practices. Members can tap into SRM’s research to cite specific ways in which grazing managers are actually helping the planet. In a time when so much political and consumer emphasis is being put on green practices and environmental conservation, SRM provides producers with undisputable facts that support the livestock industry.
With a full-time presence in Washington, D.C., SRM works to advocate to policy makers on behalf of rangeland management, as well. Bringing to light the time-honored grazing practices employed by so many producers across the country for generations will hopefully lead to a shift in dialogue – the rancher is not destroying the rangeland, but enhancing it for wildlife, livestock, and generations to come.
Another beneficial aspect of SRM is the fact that it is an international organization. As a member, Roth said it is impressive to be able to learn, collaborate, and gain insight from rangeland managers in different countries. Drawing similarities and learning from differences makes for stronger rangelands across the globe.
Roth highly encourages anyone passionate about rangeland management to join SRM. All of North America is broken up into state or multi-state “sections” at rangelands.org, so visit the website to find a list of sections and their respective presidents.