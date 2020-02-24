Soybean prices hoping to rebound after ‘ugly’ January

Like corn, soybean prices are “range bound,” the difference being that at least soybean prices have a little bigger range than corn.
“It was an ugly January. The best price in January was the first business day of the month,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota. “On Jan. 2, we hit a peak and the market slid off about 80 cents a bushel, give or take a little. That hurt a lot.
“But now it’s rebounded some despite some bearish weather out there,” he said, adding that the South American crop is doing just fine and looks like a good one.
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Feb. 14, the March cash price for soybeans was $8.28 and basis was -65 cents under. July 2020 cash price was listed at $8.42 and basis was -73 cents under.
One old issue that keeps popping up every now and again is that the U.S. Dollar is too strong, particularly compared to the Brazilian and Argentinian currencies.
“Those are not good things,” he said.
Looking back, Usset said the last USDA report was modestly positive.
“We went from a massive carryout to a massive minus 25 million bushel carryout, which is still big,” he said. “Everyone’s got their fingers crossed, thinking about when China comes in (to make purchases as agreed to in Phase One). Well, China’s got a lot on their table right now, so don’t hold your breath there. That might not happen for a bit.”
One of the major items on China’s table at this time is the coronavirus, which has fast become a worldwide health scare. That’s the “big, bad news.”
One ironic twist Usset pointed to is that with the whole coronavirus news, another item that people just don’t hear much about lately is the African swine fever, which was another negative factor on China’s table.
“For a while there, different sources would be trying to put a number on (the number of hogs in China that perished as a result of the swine fever),” he said. “The numbers were decreasing and they were trying to put a percentage on it. But I haven’t seen anything in a month. They talk a bit about it, but I haven’t seen anyone try to put a number on it. Maybe (China) was just so into the coronavirus that – who cares if a few pigs are dying?
“I’d like to get a better sense of that update,” he added. “It’s not good when your demand sources die.”
And for now, soybean prices seem to be stuck in a trading range that is still less than stellar.
“We’re range bound and I’m concerned about breaking out on the lower end of the range,” he said. “Although I’m kind of impressed that even with the bad news we seem to have stabilized some in the last week or so.”
Looking ahead to the next couple months when attention will turn to spring weather and what will planted acres be for 2020, Usset said there is no shortage of things for producers to be watching and paying attention to.
Something that everyone should be thinking about is USDA’s February outlook conference which takes place Feb. 20-21. That will be USDA’s first unofficial peak at the 2020 crop year.
“Usually, if you want to talk about acreage, and yields and things like that, USDA’s first official look at the next crop year comes in the May crop reports. That’s the first time they’ll post up a balance sheet for 2020 in corn and soybeans and wheat,” he said. “But, this February outlook meeting is where they will post up, if you will, unofficial numbers. They’ll put their ideas up, put them on paper and spread them out and they’ll give us something to argue about. And if you’re wondering what planted acres will be, that’s the first thing I’ll look at. What do they have? People should be paying attention to that.”
With local prices somewhat stagnant, Usset said he really had no recommendations for producers.
“It’s February, and hopefully, producers aren’t forced into selling something,” he said. “Hang in there and let’s hope for a breakout on the upside.”
Soybean prices hoping to rebound after ‘ugly’ January
By MARK CONLON
For Farm & Ranch Guide
