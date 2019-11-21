Given the issues producers have faced with this year’s hard red spring wheat crop, many people thought it might lead to much stronger prices than they are, but that hasn’t been the case.
“Spring wheat futures prices are trending slightly lower and that’s somewhat frustrating,” said Erica Olson, marketing specialist for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “With the harvest issues and corresponding quality issues – although they’re not as severe as with durum – many would anticipate higher prices. However, overall supply factors are weighing on prices.
“World stocks continue to increase and also spring wheat stocks are at the highest level we’ve seen in recent years. That’s kept the futures prices even, but we’re finally seeing some response in local basis levels.”
Olson noted that some cash basis levels are as low as -30 cents under, with some still closer to -60-70 cents under, but they’re slowly improving as they were closer to a -$1 under not too long ago. That, she added, puts cash prices at around $4.45 to $4.85 per bushel.
“I think that’s where we’re going to continue to see prices improvements. It’s going to be in the basis and corresponding cash prices, not necessarily in the futures, unless we see some issues to move the overall market higher,” she said. “It’s also going to depend on what quality factors customers demand and what price they are willing to pay. There is lots of good wheat still out there, but we may need some price improvement for producers to sell.”
After a re-survey of producers in October, USDA came out with updated numbers for harvested acres, yield and production in its November report. According to the report, nearly one million of the 12.66 million planted acres of hard red spring wheat was estimated to be unharvested. That’s a harvested ratio of 92 percent, which is 5 points below the average of 97 percent.
In North Dakota, the harvested ratio was 89 percent, with 5.95 million acres of the 6.7 million planted being harvested.
“That’s a bit lower than we expected, but not overly surprising,” Olson said. “In some areas of the state, producers are still saying up to 20 percent of the acres are still out there (unharvested).”
In other states, the harvested ratios are around 95-97 percent.
According to the November World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate (WASDE) report, yield was projected to tie last year’s level at 48.3 bushels per acre.
“We’re still wondering if that’s a bit too high. Many producers reported good yields, but a common comment was that the yields were ‘good, but not as good as last year’.
“Given the lower harvested acreage, production was estimated lower this month at 522 million bushels, down 11 percent on the year,” she added.
Domestic use was also lowered a bit to 306 million bushels in the WASDE report.
“With the higher price for hard red spring wheat and the fact that the hard red winter wheat crop appears to be performing fairly well, it’s not too surprising, but that number is always a moving target,” she said.
USDA kept spring wheat exports unchanged at 255 million bushels, while ending stocks were decreased quite a bit, going from 308 million bushels to 279 million.
“The stocks to use ratio is still about 50 percent, which is fairly high, historically speaking, and that puts a bit of pressure on prices, but that number is moving (lower) in the right direction,” she said.
Looking at world numbers in the report, production was lowered in Australia and Argentina, but raised in the European Union, Russia and Ukraine. In Australia, the current estimate is 632 million bushels, which is only fractionally lower than last year. However, in the last two years, production has taken a hit from drought and this has also affected their export volumes. Some analysts think the production estimate could even go lower.
Argentina’s estimated production, at 735 million bushels, is actually slightly higher than a year ago, but concerns remain about the crop there due to dry conditions.
“It will be interesting to see how their harvest progresses and turns out,” she said. “World ending stocks are trending slightly higher this month, which is never a price positive factor.”
On the demand side, total U.S. wheat exports are at 550 million bushels compared to 505 million a year ago.
Exports of hard red winter wheat are still the leading class, while hard red spring wheat exports have slipped a bit, currently sitting at 151 million bushels compared to 162 million a year ago.
“That’s not far behind, but we would like to see that pace pick back up,” Olson noted.
Sales are down to the United Kingdom, Japan and the Philippines, but the Philippines had record sales last year, so that’s hard to beat. Sales have been higher to Italy, Taiwan, China, Egypt and Mexico.
“There’s not a lot of other news in wheat. We’ll continue to watch and see how export demand plays out and see if these basis levels continue to improve,” she concluded.