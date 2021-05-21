State veterinarian Dr. Susan Keller set to retire

Longtime state veterinarian Dr. Susan Keller is retiring at the end of June after nearly 25 years with the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA).

She spent 17 years as the state veterinarian and director of the Animal Health Division of the NDDA. Prior to that, she spent about seven years as deputy state veterinarian from 1997-2004.

During her time as state veterinarian, Keller became known for her diligent work monitoring, managing, and controlling contagious animal diseases throughout the state, and working with the North Dakota State Board of Animal Health.

Melvin Leland, former president of the North Dakota State Board of Animal Health, has worked with Keller for the 13 years of his term, and says it will be difficult to find another state veterinarian of her caliber.

“Dr. Keller has always kept up to speed on all the regulations and laws, and has strictly adhered to those laws. She treats everyone the same across the board,” Leland said. “She has always tried to protect the names of anyone on any of the cases we have been presented so that there would be no chance of bias on any decisions we made. I respect that about her.”

Keller Broken Heart Ranch

In retirement, Keller won’t be moving to another position nor going back into private practice, but she will still be her family’s herd health veterinarian and pitch in with cattle work, as she has always done.

She and her husband, Dwight Keller, own Keller Broken Heart Ranch south of Mandan. They operate the ranch along with the help of their three adult children – their daughter, Tessa, who is married to Thomas Osterbauer, and two sons, Luke, who is married to Katy and expecting their first child, and Jake, who works full-time at the family ranch.