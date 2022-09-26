Successful farm transition/life requires team approach

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Marissa Nehlsen has a three-word phrase that she likes to use when farm families are thinking about the future or just about anything – “prepare or repair.”

“That is your decision. Will you prepare, or will you or other people repair? Do you have a plan in place?” Nehlsen said at Big Iron 2022.

Nehlsen, CEO of Freedom Financial Group, spoke all three days in the Red River Farm Network Issues and Events Center.

As a fiduciary company, Freedom Financial Group, of Minot, N.D., is dedicated to advising farmers and others regarding financial decisions. The company provides financial planning, retirement solutions, investments, insurance, tax planning, and legal planning.

Her message at Big Iron centered on telling stories of “lessons learned” and how those who “properly prepared” fared better – how a team approach worked better than trying to solve problems that were beyond one’s own scope.

She talked about her fiancé, James, who battled but succumbed to cancer. The couple spent time at Mayo Clinic during his illness, and Nehlsen was struck by the medical “team” approach that was used there.

Each morning, a team entered James’ room to talk about moving forward. An oncologist, radiology team member, surgeon, social worker and nurse all met together to share their observations, knowledge, and advice.

In similar fashion, Nehlsen organizes a team for each client that comes to Freedom Financial Group. In agriculture, that team could include an attorney, accountant, farm manager, insurance agent and more.

Nehlsen says she never advertises Freedom Financial Group, although she has served customers in 43 states.

She holds a special place in her heart for farmers – particularly farmers in North Dakota. Her mother raised eight children after her father shot a hole in their ceiling with a shotgun and left their home, according to her website. Her strong grandfather held a farm auction in the late 1980s, and Nehlsen remembers his tears.

She remembers those times when she drives on I-83 between Minot and Bismarck, and it drives her to work harder.

“We grew up on grit,” she said. “We had to do the ‘clean up on aisle 5,’ and as we did that, it created the passion within me to help my people out of ashes to beauty.”

Just as the farmer wants to leave the soil better than when they found it, Nehlsen wants to leave people better than she finds them.

“That is what we live out,” she said. “This organization is the hands and feet of Jesus. We take people’s tragedies and difficulties and challenges and say, ‘We’re going to walk beside you. We’re going to guide and help you.’ This is what my team does.”

In addition to her company, Freedom Financial Group, Nehlsen is a national motivational speaker with certification from The John Maxwell Team.

“I speak, coach, and teach because I want to help you shut down the enemy of your soul,” she said on her website, marissanehlsen.com. “Whether you’re struggling to provide for your family, looking to level up your career or finances, or you’ve climbed the mountain and are looking to leave a legacy, I’m here to equip you with a blueprint for your dream life.”

Nehlsen offers guidebooks and resources for sorting out tough questions with answers, and then determines a course of action to turn those answers into reality.

When people are asked what changes they would like in their life – or changes that could occur after they have passed away – the top three answers always involve harmony in families. Focusing on improvement in finances, relationships, spiritual maturity and emotional contentedness can help families, she said.

“You can put these in any order of importance you want, but the truth is you’ll never have a dream life if you don’t build on all four,” Nehlsen said. “We must get clear on our vision – that means asking: ‘What do you want and why do you want it?’ When your vision is clear, your decisions are easy.”

For more information, visit marissanehlsen.com.