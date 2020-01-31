Producers love to see prices for their various commodities rally, but at some point and for some reason the rally slows or comes to an end. That doesn’t mean, however, that post-rally prices are poor. They may be “lower,” but they’re not “low.” Such is the case in the recent sunflower price rally.
“The rally in sunflower prices at the crush plants took a breather this week as nearby prices finished the week down 10 cents to unchanged,” said John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in the Jan.20 NSA newsletter.
That doesn’t mean that sunflower prices are “low,” however.
“Nearby sunflower prices have climbed almost $2 per hundredweight during the recent rally,” he noted.
As of Jan. 21, NuSun prices were $19.25 per hundredweight at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., and $18.90 at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in February.
High-oleic sunflower prices at Enderlin were $19.55 for February delivery, while in West Fargo the price was $19.20. High-oleic prices at Pingree, N.D., were $19.80 for delivery in February, and $19 at Hebron, N.D.
“2020 new crop prices have also increased by around $1.50 per hundredweight since they rolled out this past fall,” he added.
As of Jan. 21, new crop NuSun prices were posted at $18.90 cash and $18.40 with an Act of God (AOG) clause at Enderlin. At West Fargo new crop 2020 prices were posted at $18.90 cash and $18.65 with an AOG.
High-oleic 2020 new crop prices were posted at $19.40 cash and $19.15 with an AOG at Enderlin, and $19.40 cash and $19.15 with an AOG at West Fargo. New crop high-oleic prices at Pingree were listed at $18.90 cash, while cash prices at Hebron (Cargill) were listed at $18 cash and $17.75 with an AOG. At Hebron (ADM) cash price for new crop was $18.30.
As he has for the past several weeks, Sandbakken recommended that producers consider the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower for oil content above 40 percent.
“Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent price premium for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent; this pushes a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight,” he said, explaining that the AOG $18.40 contract increases to $20.25 and the cash $19.40 contract moves up to $21.35.
The U.S. also signed two trade agreements in mid-January that are expected to boost exports of several U.S. agricultural products, including sunflower.
First the U.S. Senate passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. Then President Trump signed the phase one agreement with China. Both are expected to boost trade.
“Passage of USMCA is positive news for the sunflower market as it will maintain duty free access for all sunflower products in the Canadian and Mexican markets,” Sandbakken said. “Canada is the largest export market for U.S. sunflower oil and sunflower kernel. Mexico is the second largest export market for in-shell seed and kernel.”
After approximately two years, the U.S. and China were able to come to an agreement that will hopefully lead to an end to the long trade war between the two countries. But the devil is in the details.
“Traders are uncertain over whether the partial trade agreement between the U.S. and China will lead to substantially higher sales based on the details that were released,” he said. “China agreed to increased purchases of U.S. agricultural products, but only as demand allows.
“Chinese purchases will be based on domestic demand and commodity prices around the world. Plus, China did not make any specific commitment to alter its tariffs on U.S. products as part of Phase One,” he continued. “This left the market looking for real evidence that China will follow through on its pledges of more purchases, and in big amounts.”
However hopeful everyone is that phase one agreement will be successful, that remains to be seen. Stay tuned.