Tall weed with small yellow flowers could be wild parsnip

Emilie Justen experienced the effect of touching wild parsnip long before most people in the Upper Midwest had heard of the weed. She hasn’t forgotten the pain.

Back in the 1990s, Justen, who is now the Minnesota noxious weed law coordinator, got some wild parsnip sap on her skin. When exposed to sunlight, the sap burns the skin.

“If your skin comes in contact with that sap in the presence of sunlight, it causes painful rashes or blisters, or discoloration that ends up looking like scars,” Justen said. “I had scars/discoloration for months.”

Wild parsnip in hay or forage can also have a negative impact on livestock if they eat it.

Wild parsnip, Pastinaca sativa, was added to the Minnesota Department of Ag Noxious Weed List in 2010.

There are three categories to the Noxious Weed List – first is prohibited noxious weeds must be controlled or eradicated. Second is prohibited control noxious weeds that must be controlled to prevent the maturation and spread of propagating plants. Third is restricted noxious weeds that must not be sold, transported, or intentionally planted.

Wild parsnip is in the second category – controlled to prevent the maturation and spread of plants.

“In Minnesota, people are not required to eradicate wild parsnip from their property. People are required to make an effort to keep it from spreading, and so that can be mowing it at the stage before it sets seed. That can mean tilling to disrupt it or spraying herbicide,” she said. “There are options to keep it from spreading, but eradication at this point in Minnesota isn’t possible because it’s so widespread.”

Townships, counties, and the state of Minnesota all must obey the Noxious Weed Law, she added.

“It’s okay to feel overwhelmed when you are confronted with something that is really toxic, but if people try to break down the larger areas into smaller areas – or if you are able to do at least one mowing a year – wild parsnip can be managed,” she said.

The first step in eradicating/managing wild parsnip is understanding the weed. Look for wild parsnip in open places such as roadsides, pastures, or disturbed areas. Always wear long sleeves, long pants, socks, closed-toe shoes and gloves when managing wild parsnip.

Wild parsnip

A biennial plant, wild parsnip grows one year and then dies back for winter. In that first year, it germinates, emerges, develops a taproot and produces healthy leaf growth called a basal rosette.

In year two, it shoots up in July through late summer, and can reach 2-6 feet in height. Flowers form and seeds develop that fall to the ground.

The process begins over the next year, with more seeds in the ground to sprout.

Wild parsnip has some easy-to-identify characteristics. The mature stalk is hairless and has deep grooves. Each flower head contains dozens of small yellow flowers that form an umbel (umbrella-shaped flower cluster).

Alternate leaves are made up of multiple oval-shaped and sharp-tooth leaflets that sprout along each stem. On flowering stalks, the upper leaves are smaller than leaves closer to the base.

Other plants with similar umbel-shaped flower clusters include cow parsnip, Queen Anne’s lace, heart-leaved Alexanders and golden Alexanders.

The presence of yellow flowers in an umbel cluster should alert the identifier to either wild parsnip or golden Alexanders. The other plants have white flowers and may still be poisonous or noxious.

Justen said golden Alexanders grow and are done flowering by July. Golden Alexanders is also likely shorter than wild parsnip, and the leaves are not as fluted.

If someone isn’t sure if what they are seeing is wild parsnip, they can always call the Minnesota Noxious Weed department for more information.

Eradication

It takes a few years to eradicate wild parsnip, Justen said, and she encourages people to not give up hope if the task seems daunting. The priority for control is along trails, areas to hay or forage, along property borders and roads, or in ditches.

Herbicide applications in the fall and early spring, as well as pre-flower mowing have the best results.

When wild parsnip is controlled, setting up a good environment to foster native plants can also keep noxious weeds at bay.

“It takes years of concentrated efforts to get wild parsnip to a manageable level, but it can be managed,” Justen said.

For more information, please email Emilie Justen, Plant Protection, at emilie.justen@state.mn.us, or call 651-201-6360.