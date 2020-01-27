MINOT, N.D. – Approaching 50 years since the show’s inception, the KMOT Ag Expo has grown to become one of the Midwest’s largest indoor farm shows, revealing the latest technological advancements in agriculture and showcasing larger than life iron-built farm machinery.
The 49th annual KMOT Ag Expo, one of the premier farming shows in the Upper Midwest, kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 29 and will continue through Friday, Jan. 31, at the State Fair Center on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot. Each year the event draws approximately 30,000-40,000 people.
“What’s great about it is that it’s all indoors,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “We’re all under one roof, so you can see all your vendors without having to go outside in the cold.”
This year’s KMOT Ag Expo will feature approximately 1,100 booths with over 350 exhibitors, which are similar numbers to those of the past few shows.
“There’s really no room to expand more than we have,” Telin said. “A lot of the companies have consolidated, bigger companies buying smaller ones, so you run into the issue where we’re losing a few exhibitors based on that, but we always have a waiting list, so we keep it full.”
When it comes to the KMOT Ag Expo, everything is 100 percent related to the business of agriculture.
“Everything is tailored to agriculture,” Telin said. “This is a chance for our vendors and clients to get their new products out for 2020. They do quite a bit of business here, especially with people buying seed for the new year. Most importantly, everything here is ag related. A lot of other shows have some mom and pop stuff in there, but we keep it straight, 100 percent ag related, which is nice for our viewers in the area that come to the show.”
Telin says attendees can expect to see the latest and greatest in agriculture technology and equipment, along with several other exhibits that cover all areas of agriculture in Western North Dakota.
“We have the biggest equipment dealers and vendors in the area,” Telin said. “We’ve got Case IH, John Deere, Butler, all the big guys.”
The presence of vendors from six different states and two different countries offers show-goers the opportunity to be exposed to products they otherwise would not be able to see.
“If they have a product that nobody has around here, but they have it in Minnesota, these farmers get to see those products here,” he said. “It gives farmers opportunities to see a variety of equipment, seeds, chemicals and applicators. At the KMOT Ag Expo you’ll see every technology that’s out there.”
Sponsors for the 49th annual KMOT Ag Expo include UPL (formerly Arysta LifeScience), Farm Credit Services, Bremer Bank, SRT Communications, Inc., who sponsors the Living Ag Classroom, and West Dakota Chevy – the official truck of the KMOT Ag Expo.
Seminars/exhibits
The KMOT Ag Expo’s informational seminars continue to be one of the most important aspects of the annual show for farmers and ranchers. This year’s Expo continues that tradition.
Seminars will be held in the Norsk Room in the upper level of the State Fair Center during all three days of the Expo, which will run from Jan. 29-31.
“The seminar room is full of informative seminars,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “There are different seminars throughout the day, all day long. It’s nice for people that come to the show, and it allows them to take a break and take in some of the seminars and relax.”
Living Ag Classroom
One of the neater things associated with the KMOT Ag Expo, the Living Ag Classroom is back for another year of educating elementary age students about the process of production agriculture.
“The Living Ag Classroom is kind of a staple of the KMOT Ag Expo,” Telin said. “The kids come through and get the opportunity to see how their food goes from field to fork.”
Schools from around the area will be visiting the “classroom,” bringing an estimated 750-800 students to the Expo to learn about production agriculture.
The classroom will be located in the Carousel beneath the grandstand and is open to the public with sessions starting at 9 a.m., and running through 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Thursday, Jan. 30.
Other information
Parking and admission are free, and there is a heated shuttle bus to bring attendees from the parking lot to the front door of the KMOT Ag Expo. Upon arrival, attendees are invited to stop by the KMOT/Bremer Information Booth where official programs with exhibitor maps and listings are available.
“The shuttle bus is a really nice thing we have,” Telin said. “It’s a pretty big event, so parking ranges pretty far away. The shuttle bus will bring you right to the front door. We’ve got free parking and free admission.”
Doors to the KMOT Ag Expo are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Wednesday and Thursday), and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.