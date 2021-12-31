Tharaldson Ethanol to produce high protein feed

CASSELTON, N.D. — Tharaldson Ethanol is planning to build a high protein feed facility that will open new markets for ethanol co-products at one of the largest ethanol plants in the country.

“The high protein feed we’ll produce from our co-product distillers grains opens up new markets for us in the pet food and aquaculture markets,” said Ryan Thorpe, chief operating officer at Tharaldson Ethanol.

Tharaldson partnered with Great Plains, Inc., of Omaha, Neb., another large ethanol plant on the high protein feed venture.

“We signed a joint venture – it is a 50/50 partnership – with Great Plains Renewable Energy, a publically-traded company, to produce the feed at our plant near Casselton,” Thorpe said.

The business has been named GP Turnkey Tharaldson, LLC, and construction on the facility will start in the spring of 2022.

They are designing the equipment for the high protein feed to fit within the plant’s current acreage. Thorpe expects the facility won’t take up more than five acres of space.

“We’re going to design the facility for a 175 million-gallon run rate,” he said.

GP Turnkey will be producing a high protein feed from about a third of the ethanol co-product distillers grains that they currently produce for markets, such as livestock producers, who buy distillers to increase the protein in their cattle’s feed ration.

The new feed will be geared to the pet food market and the aquaculture fish feed market, both of which require high protein.