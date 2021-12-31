Tharaldson Ethanol to produce high protein feed

CASSELTON, N.D. — Tharaldson Ethanol is planning to build a high protein feed facility that will open new markets for ethanol co-products at one of the largest ethanol plants in the country.
“The high protein feed we’ll produce from our co-product distillers grains opens up new markets for us in the pet food and aquaculture markets,” said Ryan Thorpe, chief operating officer at Tharaldson Ethanol.
Tharaldson partnered with Great Plains, Inc., of Omaha, Neb., another large ethanol plant on the high protein feed venture.
“We signed a joint venture – it is a 50/50 partnership – with Great Plains Renewable Energy, a publically-traded company, to produce the feed at our plant near Casselton,” Thorpe said.
The business has been named GP Turnkey Tharaldson, LLC, and construction on the facility will start in the spring of 2022.
They are designing the equipment for the high protein feed to fit within the plant’s current acreage. Thorpe expects the facility won’t take up more than five acres of space.
“We’re going to design the facility for a 175 million-gallon run rate,” he said.
GP Turnkey will be producing a high protein feed from about a third of the ethanol co-product distillers grains that they currently produce for markets, such as livestock producers, who buy distillers to increase the protein in their cattle’s feed ration.
The new feed will be geared to the pet food market and the aquaculture fish feed market, both of which require high protein.
Typically, the protein in most dry distillers grains (DDGS) produced as a co-product at ethanol plants is from 25-30 percent, and the new high protein feed will be double that at about 50 percent. Eventually, Tharalson Ethanol would like to increase that to 60 percent protein.
“For every bushel of corn that we grind, we are going to be able to produce from 3-5 pounds of high protein distillers,” he said. “We will make a little bit less of the distillers, and we’ll have our high protein feed that we can sell.”
Thorpe said cattle producers in the region don’t need to be concerned about availability of the 25-30 percent protein DDGS that they regularly purchase to supplement their livestock feed.
Last year, Tharaldson produced 450,000 tons of DDGS for producers and other markets. With the new venture, the ethanol plant would still produce 340,000 tons of (normal) DDGS, along with 110,000 tons of high protein distillers.
The high protein feed will be another profit-making avenue for Tharaldson and Great Plains.
“The high protein feed will help us diversify our revenue stream, make our co-products more valuable here at the plant, and help to level off the huge swings we have in the commodity world, such as with gas, oil, and ethanol,” he said. Ethanol is dependent on gas usage, and when driving decreases, the demand for ethanol decreases.
Additionally, when distillers grains are shipped to export markets in containers, sometimes the freight is so costly that it can eat up any potential profit.
“The high protein distillers feed further enhances the export market because now you are talking about something where $100 a ton in freight, for example, is not such an issue because we have dramatically increased the value of one of our co-products,” Thorpe said.
With their plant location close to the Canadian border, Tharaldson plans to market the high protein feed in Canada, as well as in the U.S.
“We have a large domestic pet food and aquaculture market here in the U.S. We’ll sell wherever we can get our best net back,” he said.
At the Tharaldson plant, there are four products produced: ethanol, wet and dry distillers grains, distilled corn oil and CO2.
“We currently only capture three of those,” he said.
However, that will change in the future. Tharaldson has teamed up with Summit Carbon Solutions to capture its CO2 production and store it underground. It is the only ethanol plant in the state that has joined the project that will pipe and store carbon deep underground.
“That is a bigger project that involves years instead of months,” he said.
The high protein feed project will also help the plant focus on their co-products and increase the revenue the company receives from them.
It should also enhance their production of corn oil.
In the past, the corn oil was geared for bio-diesel or sold as poultry feed. But with the current renewable diesel demand in California and other states, Thorpe has seen the price of corn oil and soybean oil increase.
“In this current marketplace, with the increasing demand for renewable diesel, we have seen the price of our distilled corn oil double and triple this past year, and the majority of our corn oil goes to the renewable diesel market,” he said.
Tharaldson is also looking at a project at the plant that would help clean their distilled corn oil so that it could go directly into the renewable diesel plant in Dickinson.
“Right now, some of our distilled corn oil gets loaded and shipped on train cars to a Nebraska pre-treatment plant, where it is unloaded, pre-treated, and then loaded and shipped back to Dickinson,” Thorpe said. “Hopefully, we can do that here at Tharaldson.”
That would keep the value of ag products in the state, helping sustain the ag economy for the future.
“We are excited about keeping all our value-added ag products in the state of North Dakota. Anytime we can help the bottom line for the ag economy in our state is a win-win for everyone,” he said.
Additionally, the focus on co-products and new markets will help Tharaldson Ethanol cement its long-term stability and profitability.
“Eventually, we will need more corn. However, just like farmers, we are producing more with less every day. When we started the plant 13 years ago, we were getting about 2.75 gallons per bushel of corn ground, and now at the plant, we are getting more than 3 gallons of ethanol per bushel,” Thorpe said.
Tharaldson Ethanol’s plans for the future include continuing to build in more efficiency into the plant.
“Ultimately, that will mean we are going to grind more corn, but it will take some time to get there,” he concluded.