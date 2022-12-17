Thiesse talks land sales in 2022 and beyond

The unexpected happened in 2021 and 2022 when land sales began popping up. Now, open any newspaper and you’re likely to see an advertisement for an upcoming land auction.

There have been motivated sellers and motivated buyers, and that’s led to high land prices.

Anecdotally, in Sioux County, Iowa, a parcel sold for a record $30,000 per acre (73 acres) in early November 2022. Several parcels of farmland in southern Minnesota have sold for over $10,000 per acre this year.

Reports on Minnesota farmland values will be released beginning in the March 2023 timeframe. With high 2022 crop prices and moderately good yields, the expectation is that 2022 farmland sale prices will average higher than in 2021.

In a March 2022 article, Kent Thiesse, MinnStar Bank, senior vice president and farm management analyst, noted that depending on the benchmark used, “average sales values for high quality farmland in many portions of the Midwest and Northern Plains states are up by 20-40 percent in the past year.”

In a follow up December 2022 phone interview, Thiesse said about 70-75 percent of high-quality farmland is being purchased by active farmers.

The other 25-30 percent is being purchased by investors. Investors are generally more interested in purchasing farmland that is close to regional centers, he suggested.

According to the 2021 Property Values and Assessment Practices Report, published by the Minnesota Department of Revenue, “In 2021, almost $3 billion in ag homestead land changed to non-homestead ag land, while only $500 million changed from non-homestead to homestead.”

Minnesota ag homestead land in 2021 were 18,112,624 acres, while ag non-homestead land were 15,340,491 acres.

Thiesse said Minnesota has more restrictions than some other states for allowing big companies or foreign investment companies to come in and buy up land. Most investors in Minnesota farmland have some connection to the local area, he said. They will often work with a local farmer setting up multi-year rental agreements to farm the land.

In addition, some investors are purchasing land through the 1031 exchange program.

“It could be they’re selling land near the larger cities, and then they want to move those dollars,” he said. “They’ll rent that farmland out.”

Thiesse doesn’t expect to see farmland prices “crash” despite the higher prices, although prices could level off soon.

He bases that on lower prices after 2012 – when commodity prices began moving lower.

“There was definitely an easing or a decline really from 2014 until 2019-20, and that’s when we saw land prices starting to edge back up again,” he said. “A lot of that has been driven by the farm profitability – that’s been the biggest factor.”

High profit levels and strong crop production, mainly driven by strong commodity prices have been a factor driving land values higher.

He added that profit levels have allowed farmers and investors to use cash to purchase land.

Another factor that helped land values – up until recently – was very low long-term interest rates – the lowest in a long time.

Now, in the last 6-9 months, long-term interest rates have doubled. The higher interest rates are likely to ease farmland values a bit.

“If you talk with some of the private companies, late in the third quarter or in the fourth quarter, land values have probably started to plateau a little bit,” he said. “We’re not seeing quite that runaway interest in purchasing land, but there’s no sign that land prices are going to drop off real quick in the near future.”

If farm profitability and commodity prices start to tumble in the second half of 2023 or into 2024, land values will ease back, he said. If interest rates continue to rise, that could also weigh on the land market.

Another factor that could affect outside investors is “the uncertainty of the overall economy with inflation and unrest,” he said. “A lot of times the land is seen as a safer investment compared to the stock market or other investments.”

As the economy stabilizes, outside investors may choose to put more dollars back into the stock market or elsewhere, rather than into farmland.

“I think land prices will start to ease off, but at least in the short-term, there’s nothing to say there is going to be a rapid drop off,” he said. “There’s nothing on the horizon to say that’s imminent for land values.”

To review Kent Thiesse’s March 23, 2022, column on land values, please visit https://www.minnstarbank.com/2022/03/23/land-values-sharply-higher-into-2022.