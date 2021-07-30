Three NDSU Research Extension Centers gain new seed plants

Three NDSU Research Extension Centers are opening new seed conditioning plants this year, bringing their plants up-to-date with the latest in seed cleaning technologies.

Williston Research Extension Center (WREC) and North Central Research Extension Center (NCREC) in Minot held ribbon-cutting ceremonies at field days to officially open their plants.

Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC) has been operating their new seed plant since January.

These new plants exclusively condition the Foundation seed grown at each facility, and the amount of seed that can be cleaned has been increased up to tenfold.

Foundation seedstocks managers at the plants used to clean around 30-35 bushels per hour, and that has been increased from 200-300 bushels per hour, depending on the plant.

All the buildings upgraded from the older-type seed facilities, with several floors, to a horizontal, one-floor building, where seed cleaning can be seen from start to finish. Such seeds as chickpeas and soybeans, seeds that weren’t part of the program from the 1940s through 1960s, can now be handled gently as they move through the seed conditioning process.

NCREC Director Shana Forster was excited about the new facility, which she says is a significant upgrade to the old plant. NCREC finished construction this year, and in fact, just got the color sorter in July in time for the ribbon-cutting.

“We’re excited about the new plant and we’ll be using the optical color sorter for the first time at the end of harvest this growing season,” she said.