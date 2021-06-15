Top 5 finalists selected for Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award

The top 5 finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. IDEAg Group, LLC., producers of Minnesota Farmfest, will bestow the second annual Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award during the 2021 event. Award judges selected the top five women, from all the applications received, whose nominations demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated, positive impact on income, yield, diversification or challenges, community involvement and passion for her farm and the ag industry.
The finalists, in no particular order, are Erica Sawatzke of Farwell, Jane Goplen of Canby, Jessica Blair of Starbuck, Wanda Patsche of Welcome and Pam Weiers of Henderson. These five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event, Aug. 5 at 10:00 a.m.
“The judges had a particularly difficult task this year. The nominees were all so deserving and accomplished,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director, IDEAg. “These five women are experienced, dedicated farmers and leaders and we are honored to name them as the top five finalists for this award.”
The Aug. 5 Women in Ag event this year will feature a panel of women in agriculture. The Women in Ag panel will address key topics in agriculture today, challenges facing women, and advice and recommendations for other females in the ag industry.
The Farmfest 2021 Woman Farmer of the Year Award is sponsored by Ziegler Ag Equipment, AgCountry Farm Credit Services, CHS, Inc., EarthScout and the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program.