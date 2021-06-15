Top 5 finalists selected for Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award

Top 5 finalists for Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award

The finalists, in no particular order, are Erica Sawatzke of Farwell, Jane Goplen of Canby, Jessica Blair of Starbuck, Wanda Patsche of Welcome and Pam Weiers of Henderson. These five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event, Aug. 5 at 10:00 a.m.