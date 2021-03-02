Two individuals to be honored during NDWS

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The 84th annual North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS) will honor a pair of individuals in the crop and livestock divisions. Tom Teigen, former superintendent of the Agronomy Seed Farm at Casselton for 32 years, is being recognized by the State Crop Show, while the Livestock Division is honoring Billy Hoffman, a rancher from Wheatland, N.D.

Crop Show

Tom Teigen, a native of Rugby, N.D., grew up on a farm that included a dairy herd and a small grains farming operation. While in high school he was active in band, FFA, and singing in the choir. He then attended North Dakota State University, where he earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree.

After graduation, Teigen worked on the farm he eventually planned to take over, however, in 1983, he was offered the Casselton Agronomy Farm position and held that position until his retirement in 2015. During that time he oversaw a dramatic expansion and improvement to the farm.

He also worked closely with the seed breeding program and the Crop Improvement Association to ensure the quality seed of NDSU’s most recent releases were made available to seed producers and other growers in the state. This seed farm is a part of the NDSU Experiment Station, but it is totally self-funded with no government funding provided for its operation. The farm’s work involves planting, harvesting, cleaning, bagging and distributing seed raised at the farm.

Even in retirement, Teigen continues to be a judge at the State Crop Show during the NDSW, where he is usually assigned the task of judging the hard red spring wheat class, which usually contains the largest number of samples in the show.