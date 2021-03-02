Two individuals to be honored during NDWS

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The 84th annual North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS) will honor a pair of individuals in the crop and livestock divisions. Tom Teigen, former superintendent of the Agronomy Seed Farm at Casselton for 32 years, is being recognized by the State Crop Show, while the Livestock Division is honoring Billy Hoffman, a rancher from Wheatland, N.D.
Crop Show
Tom Teigen, a native of Rugby, N.D., grew up on a farm that included a dairy herd and a small grains farming operation. While in high school he was active in band, FFA, and singing in the choir. He then attended North Dakota State University, where he earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree.
After graduation, Teigen worked on the farm he eventually planned to take over, however, in 1983, he was offered the Casselton Agronomy Farm position and held that position until his retirement in 2015. During that time he oversaw a dramatic expansion and improvement to the farm.
He also worked closely with the seed breeding program and the Crop Improvement Association to ensure the quality seed of NDSU’s most recent releases were made available to seed producers and other growers in the state. This seed farm is a part of the NDSU Experiment Station, but it is totally self-funded with no government funding provided for its operation. The farm’s work involves planting, harvesting, cleaning, bagging and distributing seed raised at the farm.
Even in retirement, Teigen continues to be a judge at the State Crop Show during the NDSW, where he is usually assigned the task of judging the hard red spring wheat class, which usually contains the largest number of samples in the show.
Teigen currently lives in West Fargo and he has three children and seven grandchildren. He will be honored during the awards ceremony at the conclusion of the State Crop Show on March 13 at 2 p.m.
Livestock Division
Billy Hoffman, this year’s Livestock Honoree, was actually chosen earlier in the season at the annual North Star Classic, but he will be recognized during the North Dakota Winter Show’s livestock activities on Sunday, March 14.
Hoffman was raised on a diversified family operation, where he and his brothers were involved in 4-H and exhibiting cattle at the North Dakota Winter Show every year. While obtaining a degree in animal science at NDSU, he was honored by the Little “I” Show as a Champion Showman.
Upon returning to the family farm, he started Hoffman Angus by purchasing some bred heifers from an operation in Ada, Minn., and since that time he has seen a steady growth in the size and quality of the herd.
Hoffman has served on the local church board and has been a county 4-H leader for 25 years. He is also active in the Red River Valley Fair and has been a board member of the North Dakota Angus Association. He recently received the “Man of the Year Award” from the North Dakota Angus Association.
Hoffman and his wife have three sons: Dallas, Lance and Logan.