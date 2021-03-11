Two new members inducted into ND Ag Hall of Fame

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Two new members, Neal Fisher and Tom Borgen, were inducted into the North Dakota Ag Hall of Fame on March 10 during the North Dakota Winter Show at the Valley City Eagles Club. Both men were recognized as a result of their work with two of the prime crops grown within the state.

Neal Fisher

Neal Fisher is currently the administrator of the North Dakota Wheat Commission, a position he had held since 1998. In that position, he is responsible for implementing producer-funded programs that ultimately increase the use of North Dakota wheat.

He grew up on his family farming and ranching operation near Tappen, N.D., and continues to have an interest in that operation today. He is a graduate of North Dakota State University and earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in agricultural economics.

He joined the North Dakota Wheat Commission as a marketing specialist in 1978 and was appointed deputy administrator in 1983. He serves on several committees and has helped develop trade policies and wheat research projects. He is a member of the Joint Trade Policy Committee of the National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates, as well as the Agricultural Trade Advisory Committee of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.

In addition, he is a member of the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute’s Advisory Council and he previously served on the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education assisting with the prioritizing, budgeting, and policy-making associated with the research projects and initiatives of the N.D. Agricultural Experiment Station and NDSU Extension Service.