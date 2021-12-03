Two Velva FFA members place second overall in Agriscience

At the National FFA Convention, two Velva FFA members, Rose Schiele and Faith Howe, placed second overall in the Agriscience Fair Project.

Christine Fannik, Velva ag education instructor and the FFA advisor, said Howe and Schiele both live on farms near Velva and are freshmen in high school.

The two were recognized for having one of the top three projects in the Social Science category in the nation.

“They were very excited to find out that they made the top three in the nation, but it was scary for both of them to hear that they would be accepting their award on the national stage in front of thousands of people,” Fannik said. “But in the moment, representing North Dakota on stage was a great honor. It happened so fast that it was kind of a blur.”

Fannik said that the two FFA members delivered an “unbelievable accomplishment as projects can be submitted from every state.”

Last school year, as eighth graders, Howe and Schiele conducted an Agriscience Fair experiment in the Social Science category.

“The purpose of their experiment was to see if elementary students would choose a healthy or an unhealthy snack option when given the choice between fruit and a cookie, and if this choice would change based on if they were educated on the benefits of healthy eating or not,” she said.

During their ag class, the two FFA members went to first, third, and fifth grade classrooms to conduct their experiment.

“They actually found out that many of the students in each grade level chose the healthy snack option over the unhealthy snack option, regardless if they were educated about health benefits or not,” Fannik said.