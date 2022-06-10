USDA plans to invest in meat processing facilities and more

The U.S. has long considered itself as having the best, most plentiful food system in the world, but some serious issues arose during COVID.

Lack of supplies or certain food stuffs, empty grocery store shelves, and the inability to keep processing plants open in the spring/summer of 2020 have USDA officials concerned about the resiliency of the U.S. food system.

To not only shore up the food supply – but to transform it – Secretary of Ag Tom Vilsack recently announced many new programs on June 1.

Calling attention twice to the late April 2020 closure of about 25 percent of U.S. meat packing plants, Vilsack said the pandemic “exposed many weaknesses and vulnerabilities of our food supply system, no more so than in the meat and poultry processing industry.”

Vilsack said American Rescue Plan dollars are available to “expand processing capacity and create more competition with the four major processors that dominate the market for beef, poultry, and pork processing.”

Initially, $32 million was made available to 167 small and mid-sized independent plants to make improvements so they could sell across state lines, he said. An additional $23 million will be awarded this year.

USDA also launched a $100 million food supply chain loan guarantee program. This was established to make it easier for small and mid-sized processing supply chain companies to access credit for warehousing, cold storage, and mobile slaughter units. In addition, USDA is investing up to $275 million to provide grants up to $15 million each that will help small and mid-sized independent processing plants.

An additional $325 million in grants to build new independent processing capacity or expanding processing capacity is available for 2023.

“This will make our system far more resilient and will build it back better and make it more able to withstand the shocks of a resurgent pandemic or any other significant disruption,” he said.

Additional items

Vilsack also announced a framework to transform the food system to benefit consumers, producers, and rural communities through more options, increased access, and more markets for small and mid-size producers.

The initiative focuses on four aspects of food system delivery including production, processing, collection/distribution and markets/consumers.

To improve food production, the USDA will provide up to $300 million in a new Organic Transition Initiative. This program is designed to help producers who want to transition to organic but have found the process difficult. The initiative offers technical assistance, conservation financial assistance, crop insurance assistance and market development projects.

Another $75-plus million is pegged for urban agriculture – from community gardens to urban farming.

In the area of food processing, USDA intends to continue to build resiliency with more local capacity. USDA is making $1 billion in guaranteed loans available for independently-owned businesses and entities for infrastructure such as cold storage, refrigerated trucks, and processing facilities.

Investments of $100 million will support the development of well-trained workers and safe workplaces in the food processing sector. Vilsack announced $200 million for Food Safety Certification for specialty crops, and up to $600 million in financial assistance to support food supply chain infrastructure, not covered by the meat and poultry processing program.

The current USDA administration would like to develop a food distribution and aggregation system that gets food where and when it is needed to make the food system resilient. By shortening the supply chain, more income opportunities are available for products, and consumers have more access to locally-produced foods.

In support of this, USDA intends to invest $400 million in regional food business centers. These centers will provide coordination, technical assistance, and capacity building support to small and mid-size food and farm businesses focused on processing. Another $60 million will be available for increased commodity purchases through the Farm-to-School program.

To reduce food loss and waste, the USDA will invest up to $90 million for community compost and food waste reduction programs. Efforts will be made to support a National Food Loss and Waste Strategy reduction program.

Wanting to improve the marketability of high-quality food to U.S. citizens, the USDA intends to increase funding to the Healthy Food Financing Initiative by $155 million. An additional $50 million will be added to the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Forty million dollars is pegged for funding projects that demonstrate and evaluate the impacts of fresh produce prescriptions for improved health.

SNAP’s electronic benefit technology program will be modernized with $25 million, and finally $100 million will be available to create a new Healthy Food Incentive Fund. This will help schools improve the nutritional quality of school meals to children.

“The transformed food system will mean more, new, and better markets generating better income for producers and better choices and prices for consumers,” Vilsack said.

Several leaders and organizations expressed their support for these ambitious initiatives. These included American Farm Trust’s President/CEO John Piotti. He said the USDA Food System Transformation framework builds “a fairer, more competitive, and more resilient food system.”

The organization is promoting increased business technical assistance to farms and food businesses.

Eric Deeble, policy director for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said the announcement helps “fight concentration and consolidation, and support climate-focused conservation programs.”

“These increased investments are critical to addressing longstanding structural challenges related to production systems, anti-competition and anti-consolidation, farmer incomes, rising food prices, and addressing equity and food access,” Deeble said.

Also indicating support was House Ag Chair David Scott (D-Georgia) who said, “I am proud to support the Biden-Harris Administration’s framework to transform the food system to benefit consumers, produces, and rural communities.”

He called for a food supply chain that has more resiliency, gives producers greater access to markets and fair prices, and gives Americans better access to nutritious and affordable food.

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said that many of the initiatives outlined by Vilsack are in line with Farmers Union policies.

“Farmers Union members have long known the importance of a strong and resilient food supply and a fair ag economy,” he said, adding that the announcement was “a great step toward those ends. NFU will work collaboratively with USDA to inform this transformative process.”

Speaking by phone to this reporter, Minnesota Farmers Union Vice President Anne Schwagerl is anxious to see how the framework unfolds. She said the initiative lines up well with their “Fairness for Farmers” campaign to create a more just and fair food system for farmers and consumers and can raise awareness about the consolidated food system marketplace.

“This is a movement in the right direction,” she said. “I think it indicates where the administration wants to see the next Farm Bill go.”

