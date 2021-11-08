Veteran Craig Vaughn enjoys farming/ranching in northeastern ND

CAVALIER, N.D. – Fifth-generation farmer and military veteran Sgt. Craig Vaughn was out removing cornstalks in one of his corn fields on Oct. 26, in preparation for next spring.

“We’ve finished with harvest and I’m doing fieldwork now,” he said.

Vaughn farms in Cavalier, N.D., in the northeastern corner of the state, with his wife, Kelly, and two kids, Weston, 6, and Maggie, 4, who will be the sixth-generations on the farm/ranch.

The family grows corn, wheat, soybeans, field peas and alfalfa hay, and raises seedstock registered Limousin.

They cut and bale hay in the summer for winter feed, as well as grow corn silage as part of the feed mix.

“We do have some corn stalks we plan to graze this fall,” he said.

Growing up on the farm, Vaughn enjoyed helping his dad, Tom, with farming and raising cattle. His dad began breeding seedstock Limousin some 40 years ago.

“We have our own cows, but I raise purebred Limousin with my brother, David, and my Dad,” Vaughn said. “Farming and ranching is probably one of the only jobs where you can work with your family, and it definitely has its benefits.”

Vaughn likes Limousin purebred cattle, and they have both black and red at the farm/ranch.

“The Limousin have more muscle and definition than other cattle, and they just look like a nice animal,” he said, adding he prefers the red Limousin cattle to the black. “They stand out better.”

They occasionally feed their cattle corn screenings, but they generally feed a hay mix with corn silage in the winter.