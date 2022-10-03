Vilsack introduces American-made fertilizer program

At the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture meeting on Sept. 27, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack introduced the newly-created $500 million Fertilizer Production Expansion Program to increase the production of fertilizer made in America.

“Obviously, many of us are concerned about the input costs that farmers are faced with. We want to do everything we can now, as best we can, to help allay some of the concerns out there,” Vilsack said. “We are putting together a $250 million initiative focused on a domestic production of fertilizer. President Biden ordered that that initiative be doubled to $500 million.”

The resources are coming from the Commodity Credit Corporation. The USDA will be accepting fertilizer project grants arranging from $1 million to $100 million for a term of five years.

“This announcement is really designed to increase capacity and increase the amount of fertilizer that’s being produced, including that the ingredients for fertilizers are being produced in the U.S.,” he said, adding that domestically-produced fertilizer would make U.S. farmers less reliant on sources from Russia.

The goal is to create a “more competitive market,” which should result in more supply and lower costs for farmers.

The first grant window is a 45-day window for applications for priority projects that increase the availability of fertilizer (nitrogen, phosphate, or potash) and nutrient alternatives for agricultural producers to use in crop years 2023 or 2024.

“These grants would make an immediate impact and effect (on fertilizer availability and supply),” he said.

There will be a second 90-day window for applications that seek to have resources for longer-term projects that may go beyond the 2024 crop year before they have impact.

“We now have resources to encourage independently owned and operated – perhaps farmer-owned cooperatives – to enter into the business of manufacturing fertilizer,” Vilsack said.

At the meeting, Vilsack explained fertilizer prices have more than doubled since last year due to many factors, including a limited supply of the relevant minerals, high energy costs, high global demand and agricultural commodity prices, reliance on fertilizer imports, and a lack of competition in the fertilizer industry.

The administration is hoping that the grant applications come from independent operations, not the dominant fertilizer companies in the country.

“We want to make sure that we expand not only capacity but also competition. We want them to be farmer-focused. We want them to spur innovation. We want the inputs for whatever is produced to be sustainably produced and, obviously, we want to make sure it is made in America,” he said.

Recent supply chain disruptions have shown just how critical it is to invest in the agricultural supply chain here at home, according to Vilsack.

Currently, USDA has been helping existing agriculture facilities with inspection fees.

“We’ve been helping them so they stay in business, expand the mid-level supply chain with loan guarantees, and so we have more warehousing and cold storage,” he said.

In October, USDA will outline additional investments in processing new and expanded processing capacity.

The NRCS also has started an outreach program for nutrient management in the fields. They have found that farmers can save, on average, nearly $30 per acre on land currently receiving excess nutrients by utilizing a nutrient management program.

Local NRCS conservationists have committed to helping farmers evaluate specific nutrient needs, assess site-specific risks for nutrient and soil loss, and discuss opportunities to address those risks.

The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program plans to support fertilizer production that is independent and increases competition, uses products made by companies in the U.S. or its territories, reduces reliance on foreign supplies, is innovative, sustainable and farmer-focused.

Vilsack said those interested in the program can e-mail questions to fpep@usda.gov.

USDA will begin accepting applications soon at www.grants.gov, and for more information, see www.rd.usda.gov/fpep.