The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), released every month, is the report many ag economists look for.
USDA tracks production, the total inflow of grain, and also the total outflow in the WASDE.
“The USDA also updates, at least for the old crop portion, the demand side or the usage levels of crops. There might be some slight adjustments on the production side,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU crop economist and marketing specialist.
The May WASDE was the first look into what the USDA projected for the new 2020-2021 crop supply and demand conditions.
In 2020, Olson pointed out that forecasting for the USDA is becoming increasingly difficult, especially with the coronavirus impacting demand.
“In today’s world and the global economy with the concerns about COVID-19 and concerns about a global recession, the USDA forecasts are becoming more and more challenging as we move forward,” Olson said.
The WASDE was created many years ago and follows what “we would consider traditional feed/grain/oilseed/food crops: sorghum, corn, barley, oat, soybeans, all classes of wheat, cotton and rice.”
The USDA doesn’t do any forecasting on the supply/demand side of pulse crops, and the WASDE does not have any direct correlation to the futures market.
“This is the forecast for how much grain do we think we’re having in the bin just before harvest of 2021,” he said. “Up to this point, we’ve been looking at old crop, the 2019-20 crop.”
As a reminder for corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and runs through the Aug. 31. For wheat, the marketing year runs from June 1 to May 31.
“That’s the 12-month time period that these forecasts are for,” he added.
USDA was going to resurvey corn and soybean farmers in several states, with the exception of North Dakota, to find out what their actual harvested acreage was, and to confirm their average yields.
Olson doesn’t expect those numbers to change.
“This is really an update on the forecast for the usage numbers,” he said.
Large ag news agencies like Reuters and Bloomberg and others conduct surveys of private forecasters on what they expect the USDA numbers to be.
“What these companies are trying to do is estimate what the USDA number going to be, and what they expect the USDA information to look like,” he said.
How much grain is there going to be in the bin just before harvest of the upcoming year? Wheat is basically unchanged.
“Thinking about harvest of wheat this year, how much wheat do we think we’ll have in inventory just before harvest begins in July? Right now, the average industry estimate versus what we saw last month from USDA is really unchanged,” Olson said.
The all-wheat numbers for 2020-21 were forecasted to be unchanged by these companies.
Looking at corn, the April estimate for corn was about 2.1 billion bushels (BB). The average trade guess is about 2.2 billion, which is really an increase in ending stocks.
“Most traders and most analysts right now are thinking that the total usage of corn for ethanol production will go down again,” he said.
That is a difference of 130 million bushels (MB), but there could be also some cut to the forecast for exports.
When the private industry looked at the soybean numbers, those were expected to be basically unchanged.
Olson compared old crop (2019-20) to new crop estimates (2020-21) for wheat, corn and soybeans.
WASDE wheat May
For 2020-21, USDA forecasted all-wheat plantings in the U.S. to be around 44.7 million acres with ending stocks at 909 MB.
“Comparing old crop wheat versus new crop, the expectation is the ending stocks for the new crop for this coming year will go down slightly,” he said. “That is because we’re going to see a slight cutback in planted acreage and there’s an expectation we'll have more of a trend line yield at this stage of the game,” he said.
WASDE corn May
The corn number was expected to cause concern.
When you look at the forecast for ending stocks on corn in new crop versus the ending stocks of corn and old crop, there may be a difference of about 1.1 BB.
“That corn number is very substantial, and causing some concern and angst amongst people,” Olson said.
In the May WASDE, ending stocks were projected to be 3,318 MB, up from 2,098 MB in the previous year.
WASDE soybean May
Based on the numbers, there is a slight cutback on soybean ending stocks, and that number is substantial.
In the May WASDE, soybean ending stocks were projected to be 405 MB.
How does USDA come up with the production estimates so far?
For production side of the ledger – for new crop production – the USDA uses the prospective plantings report at the end of March.
“The USDA will use those planted acreage numbers, and adjust for the difference between planted and harvested acreage,” he said.
Those numbers will not be adjusted until the survey in June of what farmers actually planted versus what they intended to plan.
“Those planting intentions were based off of information in the marketplace before the COVID-19 issues hit the market,” Olson said.
Olson is “confident” the USDA will use 97 million acres for corn plantings, and that held true in the May WASDE.
That compares with last year’s numbers of 89.7 million acres.
For soybeans, USDA projected 83.5 million acres, compared with last year’s numbers of 76.1 acres.
“We recognize we had a lot of prevented plant last year for soybeans,” Olson said.
In the May WASDE, the USDA projected 44.7 million acres for plantings of all-wheat, up from 45.2 million acres last year.
The USDA is also using a trend line yield that has been adjusted for planting progress, growth in trend line yields or growth in yield potential.
“There is also a slight adjustment it makes for how quickly producers are planting a crop,” he said. “If the crop goes in much earlier, we tend to have higher yield expectations or at least the potential for an above average year versus if we have very slow plantings like we did last year, that yield forecast typically comes down.”
How does USDA forecast the usage numbers?
“What USDA does is based on the demand side, which is really based on statistical forecasting. So they're using historical relationships, historical information and looking at trends and relationships,” he said.
USDA tries to put a forecast forward for the total usage by category for the entire year, and it does that for both the national level within the U.S., as well as globally.
“This is really a very complex process and it's very difficult to do well,” Olson said. “In fact, export levels are by far the most difficult to forecast accurately just because of all the moving parts.”
The USDA uses real live data and revises it based on monthly reports.
Private companies will do forecasting based on a more subjective outlook.
“They will use what was embedded in last year’s numbers and they’ll grind increases or decreases on a more of a subjective basis on what they think the new numbers would look like,” he said.
Olson said the WASDE 2020-21 estimates of corn, soybean and wheat usage are important.
“There is a lot of focus on the corn usage numbers,” he said.
With corn usage, there are three main categories to look at.
“We have three major categories for corn usage under the USDA definitions,” he said. "The first is ethanol, and the recovery in miles driven is the biggest concern with COVID right now and I think is the greatest uncertainty. How quickly will people recover and start using more gasoline?”
Olson thought the ethanol number would be down slightly and according to the WASDE, domestic use of ethanol was projected at 12,650 MB.
“I don’t expect USDA to have the full ethanol mandate included. I think it's going to be very difficult to get to the levels that we're talking about,” Olson said.
On the feed side, feed demand will be influenced by livestock inventories and the drop in meat prices. The herd is not expected to shrink.
In the May WASDE, feed use was projected to be 6,050 MB.
The corn exports number is going to be the biggest challenge just because corn that hits the export market typically goes for livestock feed.
In the May WASDE, corn exports were projected to be 2,150 MB.
The soybean export questions right now are about the U.S.-China Phase One agreement and its implementation process.
The USDA, as a rule, generally forecasts exports given current policy.
“I do expect USDA to include the impacts of a fully implemented phase one agreement, and that is why the soybean export numbers may seem a bit strong,” he said.
In the May WASDE, soybean exports were projected to be 2,050 MB.
A lot of uncertainty in global demand
Analysts and traders will also be looking at what the U.S. expects to see out of production from South America.
“Argentina corn is probably unchanged, and maybe slightly down on the soybean side,” Olson said.
Brazilian corn is getting more attention right now.
“I know there are some concerns now about the safrinha crop, which is their winter crop, and they are seeding it right now,” he said.
There are some dry areas in Brazil starting to show up and the second crop is approximately 75 percent of Brazil’s total corn production.
On the soybean side, Brazil’s numbers may go down slightly but numbers are still large. Total metric tons two seasons ago were 117 million metric tons.
“The Brazilian soybean crop is going to be a monster – it is going to be very, very large,” Olson concluded.