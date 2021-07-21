Ways for farmers, ranchers to manage stress during drought

Dealing with stress comes with the territory for those who make their living in agriculture, but piled-up stress, especially during times of severe drought like the region is experiencing this growing season, can lead farmers and ranchers to develop physical or mental health issues.

However, there are steps farmers and ranchers can take to reduce stress and create healthy ways to manage it, says Sean Brotherson, North Dakota State University Extension family science specialist.

“Anybody who works in agriculture knows it tends to be a higher stress type of field,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it’s not rewarding, but it means people are used to managing the up and down stresses that happen in agriculture. But when you add particular critical events, like drought conditions, on top of that, that’s when we start to experience piled-up stress – stress that is significantly higher than average over an extended period of time.”

Brotherson used an engine of a vehicle or on a piece of equipment as an analogy for what he’s referring to.

“If you run an engine at a high level of function over a long period of time, it starts to put more wear and tear on it,” he explained. “You start to see the negative effects of stress in a person’s life and health really multiply when you see this piling up of stress.”

Brotherson stressed the importance of paying attention to stress signals that can occur in your life, and as a result, the impact it can have on your health.

“Like a blinking light on the dashboard of your vehicle, a light comes up and says, ‘Hey, check engine.’ You want to pay attention to those signals,” he said.