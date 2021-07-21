Ways for farmers, ranchers to manage stress during drought

Dealing with stress comes with the territory for those who make their living in agriculture, but piled-up stress, especially during times of severe drought like the region is experiencing this growing season, can lead farmers and ranchers to develop physical or mental health issues.
However, there are steps farmers and ranchers can take to reduce stress and create healthy ways to manage it, says Sean Brotherson, North Dakota State University Extension family science specialist.
“Anybody who works in agriculture knows it tends to be a higher stress type of field,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it’s not rewarding, but it means people are used to managing the up and down stresses that happen in agriculture. But when you add particular critical events, like drought conditions, on top of that, that’s when we start to experience piled-up stress – stress that is significantly higher than average over an extended period of time.”
Brotherson used an engine of a vehicle or on a piece of equipment as an analogy for what he’s referring to.
“If you run an engine at a high level of function over a long period of time, it starts to put more wear and tear on it,” he explained. “You start to see the negative effects of stress in a person’s life and health really multiply when you see this piling up of stress.”
Brotherson stressed the importance of paying attention to stress signals that can occur in your life, and as a result, the impact it can have on your health.
“Like a blinking light on the dashboard of your vehicle, a light comes up and says, ‘Hey, check engine.’ You want to pay attention to those signals,” he said.
Those signals can be things in your physical health – headaches or tension in the head, back, and neck area.
“You’ll find that the stress you’re feeling in your mind is being reflected in your body and how it is functioning,” Brotherson said. “Pre-existing health issues can be exasperated too – trouble sleeping, trouble with digestion – and mentally you may find it harder to concentrate, feelings of anxiety, frustration, and more irritability.
“You’ll find these things coming out in your relationships with family members – more of a short temper, isolating yourself from others, or not engaging in activities you’d normally engage in,” he continued. “These are all indicators you’re not functioning as well in your health and it’s often a result from this piled-up stress.”
So what can farmers and ranchers do if they’re suffering from piled-up stress? Brotherson says they need to be aware of what symptoms they have and then take the necessary steps to try and mitigate them.
To manage stress, Brotherson suggests:
• Taking control of events by planning ahead – Discuss who can be available to help before key seasons or decision-making times. Make time to set priorities so you can focus on what needs to be done today and what can wait.
“With drought conditions, there are aspects of it beyond your immediate control,” he said. “As you’re making decisions, you can look down the road a bit and consider timelines – selling livestock for example. What is your normal timeline? How can you get ahead of that and what resources are available to help you? Take control of the possibilities by being proactive and having those conversations. Gather as much information as you can to feel more in control over decisions that are more difficult.”
• Taking control of attitudes that influence you – Identify the sources of the stress you have, and which ones you can and cannot change. Shift your focus off worrying and onto problem solving. Notice what you have achieved rather than what you did not accomplish. Set goals and daily expectations that are realistic. How you view a situation is a key factor in creating or eliminating stress.
• Controlling your responses to stressful conditions – Take a break when feeling stressed and focus on relaxing your body and mind. Take multiple deep breaths slowly and let go of unwanted stress. Think positive thoughts, balance work and play, find someone to talk to and seek help when you need it.
“How you view a situation is really important, so trying to cultivate a positive mindset, remembering things you’re grateful for in your life, and focusing on the positive relationships around you can help you be resilient when overwhelmed by decisions you have to deal with,” Brotherson said.
• Take time to engage in stress-relieving activities – Working harder and longer is not going to resolve the underlying causes of stress. Doing so can lead to your body not getting the necessary amount of rest to function at a high level.
“Exercise is a good one, as is talking with supportive people,” he said. “You need to engage in activities that can reduce stress – fishing, drives out in nature, spiritual practice – whatever it is, make sure you’re not just trying to work harder and longer. Slow down to help yourself relax and respond in a healthy way.”
Brotherson encourages farm and ranch family members to get additional resources from NDSU Extension’s Farm and Ranch Stress website (https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmranchstress), talk to trusted friends or associates, such as pastors or counselors, or call North Dakota’s 2-1-1 help line.