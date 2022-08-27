Wehri’s love for agriculture leads to crowing as Miss Agriculture USA

Scrolling through social media is something many of us do during our down time, but for Maci Wehri, one post in particular led to an experience of a lifetime, as she was crowned Miss Agriculture USA at the annual competition in Ohio earlier this summer.

“I was on Instagram, scrolling through one day, and something about Miss Agriculture popped up as ‘something you may like.’ I kind of lost my touch with agriculture in college, so I thought this was the perfect opportunity to get back into it and find a good spot to make a difference and advocate for agriculture,” she explained.

While Maci was excited to get started, her parents wanted to make sure that if she did this, she was going to do it right.

“They told me, ‘You’re going to pick a platform, go into schools, and make your face known – you’re not going to just sit on your hands.’ I’m really glad they pushed me to do everything I did and will be doing,” she said. “Without that, I would not have gotten the national title. All the experiences I had in my year as Miss North Dakota really transferred over to the national competition.

“I was a very shy person until you got a crown and sash on me – then I started to open up. Now I’m able to tell stories and talk to people I wouldn’t have ever been able to,” she added.

Maci competed against eight other “amazing” women in Ohio for the national title, and she says she’ll always be grateful for the experience.

“Miss Agriculture is such a vast and broad organization that brings so many different kinds of people together,” she said. “I had a person from New Mexico who was talking about peppers, and another telling me about the dairy industry in New York – it was great to learn about how important these things are to U.S. agriculture.”

Growing up around the farm

Maci’s family operates a multi-generational farm and ranch near Hebron, N.D. The operation was started by her grandfather, who began raising purebred Gelbvieh cattle in the 1980s.

“We’re up to four generations, and I’m the third. We predominately raise purebred Gelbvieh, but we have some commercial cows that have Angus in them. We’re really trying to get away from that to clear up our bloodlines,” she said.

Maci grew up in Mott, N.D., 50 miles away from the family farm in Hebron, but she spent every weekend there with her family.

“I got to hang out with my Grandma and Grandpa, play with the dogs and cats, and during calving season we got to go out to the pasture and play with all the newborn calves,” she explained. “I don’t think I’ll ever have any better memories than the ones of me, my cousins, and my grandparents out on the farm. I think people who don’t live out on a farm should be kind of envious of the people who do. It’s just the absolute best thing to grow up with.”

Attending Mott-Regent High School, Maci was an officer in the local FFA chapter for four years, serving two years as parliamentarian and the other two years as vice president.

“I got to go to three National Conventions and I attended any competition I could. I was very active in FFA,” she said. “My dad was a state officer, so my family has a great history in FFA.”

Duties as Miss Agriculture USA

As Miss Agriculture USA, Maci says she is responsible for doing at least 24 social media postings during the year, but she has made it her goal to do 50.

“I’m filling out my schedule as much as I can to try and get North Dakota’s name out there,” she said. “I’m the first national queen from North Dakota, even the first one from the Midwest, so I want to get my message out there as much as I can to try and get more girls and women from our little portion of the U.S. into the program.”

Her platform as Miss Agriculture USA revolves around farm safety.

“I want people to understand that farming accidents are called ‘accidents’ for a reason – you can’t predict them, you can’t stop them – but if you know and practice what you’re supposed to do to prevent them, then maybe you can save someone’s life or even your own,” she said.

Maci’s platform comes from personal grief after losing her brother when she was 10 years old to a farming accident.

“Ever since then I wanted to do something so my brother’s death wasn’t in vain,” she said. “If I can go in and talk to kids, or even adults, about the importance of being safe on the farm, hopefully I can make a difference.

“At the drop of a hat, something can go wrong. If you’re prepared and know what to do if and when something happens, maybe your life can be saved,” she added.

A future of advocating for ag

Maci is currently a junior at Dickinson State University where she’s double-majoring in English Literature and Theatre, with a minor in Communications. Her plans for the future currently include a career in radio broadcasting.

“I never thought I would want to be an ag director for radio broadcasting, but I’m leaning towards it because when this is all over I still want to advocate for agriculture. That’s very important and I think this would be a good way of getting my voice out there,” she said.

Between her studies in college and all her responsibilities as Miss Agriculture USA, Maci has plenty on her plate moving forward.

“I’m still trying to figure that all out,” she said. “I’m jumping right into the deep end and hoping I can swim. I think I can do it though. I was a lifeguard for four years, so I know how to swim.”