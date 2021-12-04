Wet corn mill a potential new market for corn growers

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Northeastern North Dakota corn growers could have a new market for their crop with the announcement that a wet corn mill would be built in Grand Forks.
Fufeng Group Limited, a Chinese private company that has not built a production facility in North America before, purchased 370 acres in the Grand Forks Agribusiness Park to construct a wet corn mill in 2022.
They are the parent company of their American subsidiary, Fufeng USA Inc., an animal nutrition supplier company.
In phase one, Fufeng Group Limited plans to build a wet mill that could consume as much as 25 million bushels of corn once it’s running at capacity in 2024-25.
The announcement came after more than a 16-month-long competition of cities in the U.S. vying for the mill.
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said they were pleased with Fufeng’s selection of Grand Forks as their site.
“It is a project we are really excited about. We are an ag town here in Grand Forks and this will be a boost for our farmers and our economy,” Bochenski said.
Brenda Elmer, executive director for the North Dakota Corn Growers Association (NDCGA), said the project would be “good for growers, assuming it’s a competitive price for corn they will offer.”
“The development of the ethanol plants over the last 15 years or so have been tremendous for our growers. “Anytime we can add value to our basic commodity is a good thing,” Elmer said.
While Elmer is not a corn grower herself, she said she grew up on a farm in the region where her brother and father still farm and grow lots of corn.
Corn growers Greg Amundson, who farms near Gilby, about 30 miles from Grand Forks, and Drew Courtney, who farms in the southeastern region of the state near Oakes, say there are pros and cons to the announcement of a wet corn mill.
Amundson, a NDCGA board member, raises corn, soybeans, sunflowers and small grains. Half of his corn goes to a local terminal for export and the other half of his corn goes directly to Canada for feedlots, which gives him a slight bump in price.
“This is a great investment in corn in the northern Red River Valley area, and a much-needed opportunity,” Amundson said. “Going forward, we will have the much-needed direct-to-end-user option that has been lacking in recent years in the northern valley.”
While optimistic about the project for the region, he and other corn growers are “cautious” about the mill staying long-term.
“In the last 20 years, we have lost two ethanol plants in Walhalla and Grafton, and the loss of those plants have put a damper on things as far as markets, so we’re cautious,” he said.
Corn growers in the northeastern region currently have two main markets for their crop.
“Right now, our corn either goes to export markets, such as to Canada to feedlots, or it goes to ethanol plants in the south,” Amundson said.
Amundson also doesn’t want to see local elevators to lose out in the corn mill venture.
“I am a little leery on how it is going to work out with the local elevators,” he said.
Corn growers hope the new wet corn mill will work with the local elevators to ensure both will have the corn supply they need to supply their markets, and that farmers will get a good, competitive price for their corn.
However, Amundson doesn’t feel the new plant will affect prices as much as one might think – maybe 15-20 cents on basis.
“We have the North Dakota state mill for wheat and it is a 15-30 cent bump,” he said. “It will take a lot of acres to raise the corn needed, but people may just plant more corn (bringing the value down).”
Courtney, also a NDCGA board member, grows corn, soybeans, and wheat near Oakes.
“The wet corn mill will be another good spot to go to keep everyone competitive. I see it as a positive for the whole state and especially for corn growers in the Grand Forks area,” Courtney said.
Courtney is also concerned about local elevators.
“The mill will probably help with the basis. The only downside would be that it may not be the best for the local elevators, but I am sure they can work that out,” he said.
Courtney said the corn mill could possibly buy direct from the local elevators and still keep things competitive.
One question is: will the proposed corn mill accept train cars?
“That would give local elevators the chance to send corn either to the east coast for export or to the corn mill,” he said.
Currently, Courtney’s corn crop is mainly marketed to his local co-op because “they can stay competitive.”
“It doesn’t quite pay for us to haul to ethanol plants. We have two great markets down here in the Oakes area, and we have shuttle loaders right here,” he said. “If the basis gets crazy, we can take it to ethanol plants. You need that extra market out there to make sure you are getting the best value for your crop.”
Brandon Baumabach, director of business development for Grand Forks Economic Development Corp., said Fufeng’s investment was “historic.”
“This is an historic investment – the single largest investment at one time in the region,” Baumabach said. “Their initial investment was for a large parcel of land so they can expand when they want to in phase two, if the initial phase is successful.”
Baumabach said the wet corn mill investment would be a “game-changing” development for area corn growers and would bump up the basis in the region.
“The basis for corn has been lower in Grand Forks due to the extended expense related to the logistics of getting it to market,” he said.
Baumabach was not sure how much the basis would go up, but he thought it would bring growers up to “even” with other parts of the state that have a value-added corn facility nearby.
“The anticipation is that this facility would use 25 million bushels of corn on an annual basis and the draw on that would be a regional draw, within 100 miles or more of the facility,” he said. “Currently, there aren’t many value-added processing facilities for corn in the Red River Valley in this region, so I think it would raise the basis for corn.”
Fufeng Group Limited was encouraged by the ag processing plants that are already located in the Grand Forks Agribusiness Park.
“JR Simplot, which produces potato products, has a huge facility in the park, and they recently completed building a large freezer that is very tall – so tall it changed our skyline,” Baumabach said. The freezer freezes and stores frozen product in preparation for shipping to customers. “They are continually upgrading that plant.”
In addition, Philadelphia Macaroni Company, which produces dry pasta, is located in the park.
“They produce pasta, including Annie’s pasta, and through the pandemic, the demand for their products has soared,” he said.
There is also the Red River Biorefinery located in the park.
“Red River uses waste products from Simplot and Philadelphia to make bio-ethanol to fuel markets in California,” he added.
Baumabach pointed out the companies are all value-added ag.
“Synergies exist between them, and it was helpful to the Fufeng Group to see all the value-added ag facilities here,” he said.
Baumabach hopes Fufeng could be part of that synergy, and perhaps send any waste product, if there is any, to the biorefinery.
Mayor Bochenski announced that Fufeng Group Limited representatives toured the Grand Forks area with him and the EDC last week.
“Fufeng Group has five plants in the Chinese Corn Belt, and they are excited about building their first plant in the U.S. Corn Belt,” Bochenski said. “They make food additives for livestock and animal feed. They could produce amino acid feeds for hogs and cattle, and keep it local, so the mill is great for farmers and ranchers.”
The company indicated they would hire more than 200 employees.
Bochenski said the city’s focus is now on upgrading the infrastructure to the site, part of the incentive package they offered Fufeng.
“We are getting started making sure the roads are upgraded, and other transportation access is ready to go,” he said.
The Grand Forks area is river-fed, as far as for drinking and industrial use, and there is plenty of water available for the plant.
“Projects like this are what the Red River Valley Water Supply Project was all about,” Bochenski said.
Meanwhile, Elmer said there would be plenty of corn in the state to fulfill the plant’s needs.
“North Dakota corn growers are set to produce about 413 million bushels of corn this year on about 3.82 million acres with about 108 bushels per acre average yield. About half of the state's corn typically goes to produce ethanol,” Elmer said. “Much of what is not used in the state by ethanol plants and in the livestock industry gets shipped to the Pacific Northwest to be exported. The 25 million bushels that Fufeng needs at full capacity will likely come out of what is not used in-state, and what is exported.”