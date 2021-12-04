Wet corn mill a potential new market for corn growers

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Northeastern North Dakota corn growers could have a new market for their crop with the announcement that a wet corn mill would be built in Grand Forks.

Fufeng Group Limited, a Chinese private company that has not built a production facility in North America before, purchased 370 acres in the Grand Forks Agribusiness Park to construct a wet corn mill in 2022.

They are the parent company of their American subsidiary, Fufeng USA Inc., an animal nutrition supplier company.

In phase one, Fufeng Group Limited plans to build a wet mill that could consume as much as 25 million bushels of corn once it’s running at capacity in 2024-25.

The announcement came after more than a 16-month-long competition of cities in the U.S. vying for the mill.

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said they were pleased with Fufeng’s selection of Grand Forks as their site.

“It is a project we are really excited about. We are an ag town here in Grand Forks and this will be a boost for our farmers and our economy,” Bochenski said.

Brenda Elmer, executive director for the North Dakota Corn Growers Association (NDCGA), said the project would be “good for growers, assuming it’s a competitive price for corn they will offer.”

“The development of the ethanol plants over the last 15 years or so have been tremendous for our growers. “Anytime we can add value to our basic commodity is a good thing,” Elmer said.

While Elmer is not a corn grower herself, she said she grew up on a farm in the region where her brother and father still farm and grow lots of corn.