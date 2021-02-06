Wiersma encourages discussion of weather risk, future of farming

Farmers are doing a good job of producing crops in spite of difficult weather events. They’ve remained nimble in their farming practices despite rains of over 4 inches and snowstorms either very early in the winter season or very late.
How future weather events will affect earning a living from the land – that’s something University of Minnesota small grain specialist Jochum Wiersma has been pondering.
He recently discussed this topic during the “Best of the Best in Wheat and Soybean Research” webinar.
Wiersma said that Farm Business Management data, aggregated in the FINBIN database (https://finbin.umn.edu), shows that operations in northwest Minnesota continue to get larger. Equipment costs – both in terms of actual dollars and as a percent of the cost of production – are increasing for spring wheat.
Equipment costs, though, didn’t take a bigger bite out of the price received per bushel.
That suggests that farmers remain very nimble in their operations and own the right sized equipment.
Planting and harvesting window
Wiersma knew of NDSU Climatologist John Enz’s 1991 publication entitled: “Potential Fieldwork Days during Planting and Harvesting.”
Enz concluded that in 90 percent of years, the Red River Valley region had about 12 days available during the spring to complete planting. There were 20 days available for harvest in the fall.
Wondering if those numbers were still accurate 25 years later, Wiersma approached the question a little differently and looked at the Minnesota Ag Statistics’ weekly Crop Progress report listing number of days suitable for fieldwork each week from April through November.
Using regression analyses, he found that Minnesota’s growing season over the last 25 years has varied in length by 2-3 weeks depending on the year.
There wasn’t a discernable trend or pattern in the data for the spring when using the first week in which one day was suitable for fieldwork to signal the beginning of the growing season.
The data, however, pointed to longer falls with days suitable for fieldwork now routinely being reported through the end of November.
Digging deeper into the data, Wiersma found that the days suitable for planting trended slightly downward, despite the longer fall season.
In addition to fewer fieldwork days overall, the analyses indicated that periods of dry weather were alternating with wet periods in more rapid succession – during the last five years – in both the summer and fall period but not during the spring planting season.
“We have a more rapid alternation of good stretches and bad stretches,” Wiersma said. “We have one shower running through that keeps us out of the field for a number of days, and then we have a couple of days to do fieldwork again, and then we are out of the field again.”
Effect of higher levels of CO2
While climate cycles come and go, the long-term carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere has increased over the last century, Wiersma said.
“It has gone from just under 300 parts per million (ppm), which was just below the previous high concentration about 350,000 years ago, to now just over 400 ppm,” he said. “The scientific consensus is that change is primarily driven by us.”
With higher levels of CO2, scientists expect Minnesota will be warmer and wetter. This will affect especially our minimum nighttime temperatures in both the summer and winter as water vapor holds a tremendous amount of thermal energy.
However, Minnesota is expected to be wetter and cooler in April and May, while June and July will be much warmer and more humid, likely resulting in more extreme thunderstorms.
The higher levels of CO2 are already occurring and will continue to benefit C3 species like soybeans, wheat, and sugarbeets.
Corn, a C4 species, will not be able to take as much advantage of the higher CO2 levels. Unfortunately, the productivity gains from elevated CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere will eventually be offset by increases in corn respiration losses, in large part due to higher nighttime temperatures.
Reducing risk
Based on these climate predictions, Wiersma thinks farmers will want to look for ways to reduce the risk of weather on crop production.
How do we manage more acres in less time?
Wiersma suggested that farmers continue to use the same tools they have used for decades to manage margins and production risks.
Farmers will continue to deploy economies of scale and scope, he added. Equipment will get bigger and faster to allow farmers to cover more acres in less time.
The challenge becomes physical and logistical limits to how big or how fast equipment can become.
“Farmers in many parts of Europe cannot use the same combines we are used to seeing, simply because they are not allowed on public roads because of size restrictions,” Wiersma said.
Finding solutions – like partnering for certain activities or enterprises – can add capacity that can be reciprocated while maintaining the economies of scale.
In addition, using the same equipment for more than one crop enterprise can spread out peak capacity demands, maintain crop rotations, and reduce overall market and production risks.
“Diversifying the crop enterprises on the farm not only widens crop rotations, it also creates additional economies of scope,” he said. “Adding or partially replacing wheat or dry bean acres with crops that are less prone to weather-related losses – like corn or sunflowers – is one strategy.”
Even adding barley, buckwheat and flax back into the rotation can create economies of scope, he added.
If the models and predictions for climate change are correct, Wiersma expects Minnesota farmers may eventually switch from spring wheat to winter wheat production.
That would be a big change for the northern climates, but farmers will adjust as needed to produce food for the world.
“We’re still going to farm” Wiersma said.
With the high cost of farmland, many farm families look at purchasing land as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a long-term investment. Their goals include providing a living for generations, as well as leaving the farmland better than they found it.
Farm families with young children could own cropland for 60 years or longer, and those children may see climate changes occur. Finding ways to make the land resilient in spite of extreme weather helps assure a good future.
0212 Jochum Wiersma.jpg
Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota small grain specialist, suggests Minnesota farmers may eventually switch from spring wheat to winter wheat production.