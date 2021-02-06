Wiersma encourages discussion of weather risk, future of farming

Farmers are doing a good job of producing crops in spite of difficult weather events. They’ve remained nimble in their farming practices despite rains of over 4 inches and snowstorms either very early in the winter season or very late.

How future weather events will affect earning a living from the land – that’s something University of Minnesota small grain specialist Jochum Wiersma has been pondering.

He recently discussed this topic during the “Best of the Best in Wheat and Soybean Research” webinar.

Wiersma said that Farm Business Management data, aggregated in the FINBIN database (https://finbin.umn.edu), shows that operations in northwest Minnesota continue to get larger. Equipment costs – both in terms of actual dollars and as a percent of the cost of production – are increasing for spring wheat.

Equipment costs, though, didn’t take a bigger bite out of the price received per bushel.

That suggests that farmers remain very nimble in their operations and own the right sized equipment.

Planting and harvesting window

Wiersma knew of NDSU Climatologist John Enz’s 1991 publication entitled: “Potential Fieldwork Days during Planting and Harvesting.”

Enz concluded that in 90 percent of years, the Red River Valley region had about 12 days available during the spring to complete planting. There were 20 days available for harvest in the fall.

Wondering if those numbers were still accurate 25 years later, Wiersma approached the question a little differently and looked at the Minnesota Ag Statistics’ weekly Crop Progress report listing number of days suitable for fieldwork each week from April through November.