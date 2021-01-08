Will North Dakota stay dry for spring planting?

It remains dry throughout North Dakota.

In fact, some 7 percent of the state is in extreme drought as the state enters 2021 – just a few months to planting.

That region is located in central North Dakota, in the heart of the ag country.

Most of the rest of the state is in some category of drought, or very dry conditions, as well.

Jeff Gale, NDSU Foster County Extension agent, said parts of Foster County are in the extreme drought region.

“We needed rain in August (2020) for our soybeans but an early frost finished them anyway Sept. 8,” Gale said. Those few producers who wanted to grow cover crops or other fall forage for winter grazing were not able to due to dry conditions.

So far, only 3 inches of snow has fallen in Foster over the fall and the beginning of winter.

“Our soil moisture is low. We will need moisture for spring and summer,” he added.

Karl Hoppe said some livestock producers were taking advantage of mid-November grazing opportunities.

Tim Petry, however, said producers who had forage losses due to exceptionally dry conditions could not use the Livestock Forage Disaster program after October.

“It doesn’t matter what D3 (disaster category extreme on the US Drought Monitor), we are in (in December), the forage disaster program does not go past Oct. 15,” Petry said.

North Dakota State Climatologist Adnan Akyuz cautioned it was still early in the winter.

“We have to keep in mind that it is early, and we can expect snowfall well into April,” he said. There have been years where snow has fallen every month but July in North Dakota.