Women empowerment celebrated at United Grain Corporation

VANCOUVER, Wash. – United Grain Corporation (UGC), the largest grain facility and terminal in Vancouver, Wash., celebrated Women’s Empowerment Month in March by recognizing the critical role that women play in agribusiness.

“From the field to finance, women are central to UGC, bringing high-quality grains from American farmers to markets around the world,” said Augusto Bassanini, CEO and president of UGC.

Bassanini pointed out that giving opportunities to women to fulfill some of UGC’s most important duties has made them more successful in feeding people around the world.

Meg Johnston, a hedge desk analyst at the corporate offices in Vancouver, is one of those women UGC is recognizing.

Johnston came up through the ranks, working at elevators in southwestern North Dakota and Washington – working with producers and grain markets around the world each step of the way.

Johnston grew up in central Oregon on a hobby farm, where her parents helped her and her brother acquire horses and other animals to show at 4-H Achievement Days and county fairs.

“I got involved with 4-H and FFA early on as both my parents were former ag kids from Montana and Idaho, so we grew up with horses, cattle, sheep, and chickens to show for 4-H and did other projects,” she said.

In addition, Johnston’s grandparents were dairy and sheep farmers in Idaho, and she would go visit their operation as a kid.

“I loved every minute of it. If you take someone from the city and take them to the farm, anyone would be fascinated by milking machines and baby calves. It was always fun,” she said.

After gaining experience in FFA, Johnston became “more serious” with agriculture.

Johnston said she gained confidence in FFA leadership, public speaking, and parliamentary procedure and participated in different FFA contests. She learned there were careers in agriculture that weren’t necessarily operating a farm or ranch.

“In FFA, I was lucky to have a great advisor who made sure we had good internship opportunities, such as with veterinarians and at feed stores,” she said. “I’ve always been business savvy, so I was drawn to the business side of agriculture and working in grain merchandising or sales and marketing.”

FFA solidified her career goals in agriculture.

“It shaped my determination to go to Oregon State University for a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business management and that is definitely from my experience with FFA,” Johnston said.

At Oregon State University, CHS, a large buyer and trader of grains and oilseeds, held a recruiting event for those students who were graduating.

“It was a program they rolled out for college graduates for two years, and I was lucky enough to get a position with them,” she said.

CHS brought the grads they had hired, including Johnston, to their headquarters in Minneapolis where they had the opportunity to work for six months in four different departments.

“It gave us a real good look at what CHS does for agriculture,” Johnston said.

After the two years in the CHS program, Johnston decided what she really enjoyed doing was grain merchandising.

She applied for a position in grain marketing at CHS Southwest Grain in Gladstone, N.D.

“I moved to Dickinson, N.D., and worked as a grain marketing assistant out there,” she said.

Johnston worked with Jim Bobb, retired grain division manager, and Brian Fadness, current grain division manager, at the elevator, and learned all aspects of grain marketing from them.

“They were so helpful – wonderful people with a wealth of knowledge,” she said, adding she still calls and talks with them. “Once Jim and Brian had me put knowledge into an actual applied hands-on situation, that's where I really began to understand hedging and how it works.”

Johnston stayed busy marketing grain at CHS Southwest Grain while she was there for three years.

“I was buying and selling grain from farmers, and I had a very well-rounded experience at Southwest Grain,” she said.

While she was a grain marketer in the office, which was separate from the elevator with its towering grain bins, Johnston would occasionally check out what went on when farmers hauled in their grain.

“Every now and then, I'd go out there in the house and talk with the guys because I'd never worked in a grain elevator before,” she said. “When I first started, I'd go out there for a couple days, and they showed me how they pull samples from the trucks with the big arm.”

In the house, they would run the grain samples through computers to obtain grain data.

“I never went out there and physically dumped to the trucks, but they were explaining to me how they sorted grain into bins,” she said. “If they needed the help, I would help tag (put metal seals) rail cars, which is always very fun in North Dakota weather.”

Johnston explained that with tagging, she would put the seals on the rail cars as a safety measure to make sure that they're not opened or tampered with – from the time that they’re loaded to the time the rail car gets to its destination.

Johnston was also able to enjoy activities like designing new websites for CHS Southwest Grain and producing promotional materials.

“It was really fun because Jim and Brian fully believed in me and gave me every opportunity in grain marketing, allowed me to make mistakes and learn from them and then grow from it, which is what you need when you’re starting out,” she said.

After CHS Southwest Grain, Johnston took a position in dairy marketing in Seattle. She liked the challenge of all the different aspects of ag marketing.

“It was eye-opening – learning how to market dairy products internationally,” she said.

While there, Johnston met her future husband, Jonathan, and they have a baby, Gwyeneth.

After a time, Johnston realized she “still liked the world of grain.” She knew Brian Liedl, senior merchant at UGC, as well as others, when she worked at CHS and CHS Southwest Grain.

UGC offered her an opportunity to work on their hedge desk at the corporate offices. She had the experience to take on the challenge.

“I worked on in hedging when I was with CHS and I sold commodity futures when I worked at CHS Southwest Grain. I sold futures at my last position in dairy,” Johnston said. “It’s definitely exciting and fast paced, and it is a lot of research to stay up to date on what’s going on in the world.”

Johnston said she enjoys her job as a UGC hedge desk analyst, and working with Rob Froom, the senior central hedge desk manager.

“Rob is a wealth of knowledge and he's great at sharing resources and pointing us in the right direction. It is really easy to learn and find more information with such a great team,” she said. “If somebody hears something or finds something, even if it’s not directly related to what they’re doing, they are great about sharing it.”

With hedging grain, Johnston knows how grain movements can be affected by geopolitical tensions around the world.

“The world today is so interconnected, and with something as large as Ukraine, the Russia situation definitely affects grain markets. That’s unfortunate,” she said.

The U.S. dollar is still high, compared to other countries’ currencies, so whether more wheat from the U.S. gets purchased this year is still an unknown. But if something major happens in the world, then we could see businesses forced to come to the U.S. and pay the higher prices, which would cause our grain prices here in the U.S. to go up, she said.

Johnston explained that during harvest, grain prices dip because there's more supply available.

“As we go throughout the year and supply dwindles, the price tends to go up a little bit. We definitely have seen prices jump up at times, not just in spring wheat but in winter wheats and white wheats, as well,” she said.

In addition to wheat, UGC handles corn, predominately out of Oregon, sorghum, and a small amount of other commodities from Montana, such as barley or peas.

“United Grain is predominantly a wheat company,” she said.

Johnston said she was honored to be recognized during UGC’s Women’s Empowerment Month, and as such, she likes seeing more young women become involved in grain hedging and marketing.

At 30, Johnston is young, herself, and has a long career ahead of her in an elite job in the world of grain.

“Again, it is not something that I would've thought about prior to joining FFA and going to college. I didn't even know that there was commodity future trading,” Johnston said, with a laugh.

