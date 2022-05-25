AI tools help with Ukraine’s grain production

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are being developed in many areas of agriculture and are key for grain production in Ukraine this year.

“AI is helping address the concerns of Ukraine agriculture,” said Sagar Shah, client partner at Fractal Analytics, who works with ag companies and government agencies around the world, including New York, Europe, and Ukraine.

Fractal Analytics is a multinational AI company that provides services in agriculture, consumer packaged goods, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, retail and technology, and the financial sector.

The company’s Ukraine workforce is currently working remotely from India.

Sagar pointed out that Ukraine represents a key cog in the global food supply chain and disruptions in the country have underlined the need for “next-gen” thinking around food supply chain redundancy and sustainability.

In agriculture, AI tools can be deployed for use in more efficient planting, crop monitoring, increasing yields with precise applications, soil monitoring, harvesting and other uses.

“We have ideas where AI will be able to manage the fields better with drones and satellite imagery and data they collect,” he said.

New startup companies in Ukraine have been implementing ideas for continuing to grow grain, as well as to satisfy the supply chain and send grain out to other countries.

In Ukraine, all kinds of techniques and technologies could be used in agriculture. Farmers control it from their laptop or phone.

“Precision farming uses AI and is a technology that is more efficient than other farming methods,” he said.

Data is being collected and stored in the tractor or other high-tech machines. Drones can check the soil and see where it is eroded and where the soil is in the best condition to plant.

“They can also locate where soil needs to be irrigated and where it doesn’t,” he said.

Drones can place fertilizer on the better parts of the soil to focus production in the most productive areas.

“There is a company that has drones that carry seed out in capsules and drop it where it is needed to plant the crop without physically being in the field,” he said.

Companies have developed autonomous tractors that can pull drills and plant, all while controlled from a farmer’s laptop.

Ukrainian farmers can use remote monitoring technologies to identify specific crop pests and control pests with robotic pest management technologies. Robotic technologies identify sites of infestation and decide if spraying is necessary.

Drones that can be controlled from a farmer’s laptop carry cameras that take thousands of images that can point to areas of weeds and diseases in the fields.

Conservation of the soil and better water management are efficiencies that can be guided by AI.

“Ukrainian farmers have these tools in their hands to help with agricultural production this year,” he said.

One of the companies in Ukraine that is using AI-based remote sensing for sustainable farming is Agrieye.

“Agrieye has created the best AI for analyzing remote data that can provide insights into soil, plants, and water,” Shah said.

The company uses historical and current satellite data to predict and model climate impact on a particular field and can predict its crop productivity.

Other company platforms help farmers in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world find out information about marketing their crop.

“Information inefficiencies can lead to problems. With this (technology), farmers can find out where they can get the best price for their grain, how much grain is needed in a particular market, and how much it will cost,” he concluded.

