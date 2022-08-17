BASF explores ways to drive sustainability

If you get the opportunity to visit Research Triangle Park, N.C., take time to visit the BASF Center for Sustainable Agriculture.

The chemical company renovated a 5,500-square-foot building plus 10,000-square-feet of outdoor garden space for in-person discussions on sustainability.

Following their ribbon cutting held in April 2022, BASF has hosted farmers, consumers, students, ag professionals, researchers, policy makers, and community and industry stakeholders at the beautiful location.

They recently invited ag media to tour the facility virtually, but they welcome visits in person by signing up at http://www.center-for-sustainable-ag.com.

An exciting technological advance in the building is “virtual ag experts – Aria and Drew.” Guests can ask questions and have conversations with them. Guests also use “hockey puck” devices to learn about a wide variety of ag topics. Crop quizzes are available to test guest’s ag knowledge.

“The goal and mission of the center was to create a space for dialogue, to create a space for opportunity to engage in conversations around ag, the technologies that we use, and the sustainable outcomes we intend to produce,” said Casey Allen, BASF spokesperson.

BASF’s North American agriculture sustainability action areas focus on four pillars: climate smart agriculture, biodiversity, stewardship and outreach. The company is committed to reducing the carbon footprint per ton of crop produced by 30 percent by 2030 in wheat, soy, rice, canola and corn. Its leaders believe farmers can capture value from innovative BASF technologies in seed, traits, chemical and biological crop protection products, digital farming and fertilizer management solutions.

In addition, BASF wants to help farmers succeed as partners in the Carbon Farming Program.

BASF herbicides allow for minimum tillage with up to 10 percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions per ton of crop produced.

Its urease inhibitors support nitrogen availability and improve fertilizer efficiency to further capture carbon.

Digital solutions enable efficient use of crop protection products, too.

Two North Carolina farmer/neighbors talk about sustainability

Adrian Locklear and Landon Moore are neighbors who both farm near Maxton, N.C., in the eastern part of the state.

Locklear serves on the N.C. Soybean Producers Association board and raises soybeans, corn, wheat, rape seed and sweet corn. Landon farms with his father, Richard, as L&R Moore Farms, Inc., and raises soybeans, corn, and wheat.

Locklear began using cover crops several years ago.

“Stress factors we face in North Carolina are always drought and heat, so we try to make our soil more resilient and healthier,” he said.

Cover crops are planted in the fall primarily on next year’s soybean fields. At planting time, he runs a strip-tiller that has a roller in front of the machine. This flattens and kills the cover crop to create a mat that covers the soil surface. Soybeans are planted in strips.

Resistant Palmer amaranth is a very big challenge, so covering the soil with the thick mat helps keep the weed from germinating. The mat also conserves moisture and keeps the soil cool.

Some of Locklear’s corn acres are also planted into fields that were planted to cover crops the previous fall. Corn doesn’t like other vegetation growing near it, he said, so cover crops are limited.

Herbicides and residual herbicides are used across each field acre. In addition, the Locklear crew hand-weeds certain areas of fields, especially if there are Palmer amaranth escapes.

Locklear has adopted other sustainable practices including the use of moisture sensors to control irrigation.

“We irrigate only when we need to, and we realize a big savings from that,” he said.

He’s using data from soil samples and tissue samples to apply additional fertility products, too.

“There are no more blanket applications of fertility,” he said. “We want to be better stewards of what we have.”

Moore doesn’t use irrigation, and only seeds cover crops to about 200 acres annually.

“We are strip-till, and as far as the products we use, we have used Headline Amp in the past, and even this year as a fungicide on our corn,” Moore said, adding that the drought has caused enough damage that most of his corn will likely not be harvested.

He also uses Priaxor fungicide. His herbicides include Liberty and Zidua on soybeans.

Moore believes that applying variable rates of fertilizer using technologically-advanced sprayers is becoming very common.

“Variable rates make application more efficient and agriculture more sustainable,” he said. “To stay in business, you must maintain the land. We’re not putting extra herbicides or whatever on the land – everybody is looking at those trends.”

To learn more about the Center for Sustainable Agriculture, visit http://www.center-for-sustainable-ag.com.