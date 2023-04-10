GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Vertipads Inc. wants to create the first unmanned aerial systems (UAS) agricultural infrastructure corridor composed of vertipads or landing platforms for drones in the state.

“A vertipad is a hybrid solution between a mini airport and a service station for drones. We want to create a grid of service stations for commercial drones to service the ag community in North Dakota,” said Sissel Thorstensen, founder and president of Vertipads Inc.

“Our objective is to create a corridor of vertipads and then develop and scale it towards the Northern Plains states – and then, throughout the U.S.”

Vertipads can be owned by farmers, ag dealerships, repair shops or others in the ag community.

Thorstensen explained the company would be building a grid across North Dakota for their vertipads for drones to take off or land on. Ideally, three vertipads would be placed every 7-10 miles on marginal land across the four corridors in the state.

They are currently developing the second generation and testing the vertipads in the state.

“We definitely see North Dakota as the perfect location for this type of operation, as opposed to other states and other countries. For agriculture, it is the best state for the combination of ag technology, advanced agriculture, and the territory that can embrace the technology,” she said.

While many drones are in use in the state, there isn’t any infrastructure on the ground to service them.

“That is really what we want to do,” Thorstensen said, adding that the service will be for drones that are up to 55 pounds or less – the main type of drone most farmers and ranchers own to use on their operation.

The vertipads will be a destination for the drones to arrive and leave and be able to be charged, pick up machine parts and other parcels, drop off parcels, download data, park or be able to store the drones or the goods overnight.

In addition to the hardware, Vertipads Inc. has also developed the software, which is like a “booking.com for drones,” she said.

“The drone will take off and the software will do its mapping, informing it where to go, where to land and what services to perform at the landing pad,” she said.

“It’s like if you drove from North Dakota to Texas, where would you stop? Where would you sleep? Where would you eat? Where would you park? You need to all of these services, and it’s exactly same thing for a drone,” Thorstensen said.

Vertipads Inc. provides the infrastructure to service commercial drones, but does not want to own or operate the drones.

“Our objective is not to fly the drones ourselves, but just provide the infrastructure,” she said.

Eric Gauthier, CEO of logistics and mobility at Vertipads Inc., explained drones are largely used in agriculture, as opposed to other industries, because it is easier to get waivers to be able to fly over cultivated land rather than populated areas.

Gauthier highlighted that farmers today own and use drones to help enhance their operations in several different areas.

Crop producers use drones to check for diseases or herbicide resistance in their plants, especially when the field is muddy and wet, or they may use drones to seed bare spots in the field or apply herbicide to a patch of weeds, among other operations, he said.

Ranchers use drones to check on their fence lines and see if there is damage that needs to be repaired or to check on their cow/calves grazing out in the pastures, among other applications.

“We have seen there are tons of application for drones in agriculture, but there isn’t the infrastructure for drones, and that is what Vertipads Inc. would provide,” he said.

Gauthier explained that as a drop-off and pickup site, a drone can take off from a vertipad on the grid system and head to the John Deere or other manufacturer dealership, for example. It will pick up the spare part (provided it is not a major machinery part that would be too heavy) and return to the vertipad, where the farmer picks it up.

“During harvest season, farmers could lose a day driving back and forth to get parts that you need for your combine. Vertipads will save valuable time and fuel costs for the farmer, especially here in North Dakota where there is a short time to take the crop off,” he said.

Another benefit of having the vertipad is being able to send samples to a laboratory, whether they are samples from plants or livestock. The drone can take off from the vertipad with the sample and connect with other vertipads until it reaches the lab or its final destination.

Gauthier highlighted some of the key benefits of Vertipads Inc. for the ag industry:

• With designated takeoff and landing areas, UAS can quickly and easily recharge and swap out batteries, reducing downtime and allowing for longer flight times. This can lead to increased efficiency and productivity for ag operations.

• Vertipads can provide a safe and convenient location for UAS to perform a variety of crop management tasks, such as precision spraying and mapping. This can help farmers improve crop health and yields, leading to increased revenue for the farm.

• UAS and Vertipads Inc. can help reduce the environmental impact of ag operations by reducing the number of chemicals needed for spraying and reducing soil compaction from heavy traditional equipment.

• Vertipads can help reduce costs associated with traditional farming equipment, such as tractors and combines, and can offer a more affordable and efficient alternative.

Thorstensen said that if they were to map the entire state of North Dakota, there could be 430 vertipads covering the state.

“Once we have this, it means that the drones will be able to hop from one vertipad to the other instead of coming back to the point of departure,” she said. “They can charge and park and download as they go along.”

In the future, UAS operators will be able to fly beyond the visual line of sight when legislation allows.

“Eventually, your drone that you operate in Williston will be able to take off from Bismarck. It will be able to take off land, recharge, park and download data remotely,” Thorstensen said.

Vertipads Inc. is a company that is already established and the vertipads are operational in France. The company recently received an APUC grant to build and establish the next generation of UAS infrastructure in North Dakota.

The company is being hosted by the innovation centers in Grand Forks, where “we have the best ecosystems in terms of engineers for the development of software and access to the Northern Plains UAS Test Site,” she said.

They also have received letter of intents from various institutions wishing to deploy and test the vertipads.

“We are very grateful for the grant, but this is an ambitious project – building infrastructure throughout the state for drones. We are looking for additional funding and that additional funding really will also depend on where we will actually operate it,” Thorstensen said. “We already have a lot of contact with farmers that are already using drones intensively, and we see that as a great way to get huge productivity in their operations.”

The company already has the support of certain cities and counties in North Dakota and are looking for more funding and interest from other entities.

“As with the APUC grant, we are free to do the testing anywhere in the state. We will of course give priority to the cities and counties who support us both financially and with the infrastructure,” she said. “We are also looking for farmers who are interested in buying and testing our vertipads, and they will be available for purchase very shortly.”

Vertipads Inc. is a new company for North Dakota, and Thorstensen said they are excited about the new venture.

“It’s really exciting. We just established ourselves in August 2022. Eric and I moved to Grand Forks where we live and we are determined to continue this adventure here in North Dakota,” she concluded.

For more information on Vertipads Inc., see https://vertipads.aero, or email Gauthier at eg@vertipads.aero.