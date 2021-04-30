Do inexpensive unmanned aerial systems help with crop health?

Many producers wonder if there is more information they can get about their crops from a less expensive unmanned aerial system (UAS).

“The ability to capture high resolution imagery from small UAS platforms provides a low-cost alternative to traditional aerial surveys and has been widely used in recent years for ag monitoring, weed mapping, and grass monitoring,” said Dave Kramar, NDSU Extension precision ag specialist.

Kramar talked about how producers can use inexpensive vegetation indices from traditional RGB (red, green, blue) cameras for crop health assessments.

“There is information we can glean without having to have all this technology that goes into some of the more complex methods of crop assessment,” he said.

Vegetation indices are widely used to monitor ag and forest health. They generally rely on the ratio or inverse relationship between the red and near-infrared bands of the electromagnetic spectrum.

One problem with a standard UAS platform, such as a DJI Phatom or a DJI Mavic, is that these systems and others like them do not collect in the near-infrared portion.

“There are a number of camera modifications and solutions that exist for this problem, and there are also after-market solutions ranging from the cost of a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars or more,” he said.

The MicaSense 5 band sensor for vegetation mapping includes a red edge and a near-infrared sensor on it, and runs about $5,000. Its 10-band sensor runs about $11,000.

However, it requires a more expensive platform to get the sensors up in the air for monitoring.