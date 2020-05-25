The evolution of agriculture may be best demonstrated when it comes to harvesting hay. For time immemorial, agriculturalists have perfected harvesting grass and other forage crops during the summer months so they can be used to feed animals during the winter months. Hay has been put up loose, baled into small squares, large squares and round bales, with each piece of machinery improving upon the last.
Haying technology saw another boost when Vermeer released the ZR5-1200 self-propelled round baler. Introduced in 2017 and rolled out to customers in 2018, the impressive piece of machinery is one of a kind, offering producers many different benefits.
The ZR5-1200 baler is powered by a 200-horsepower Cummins motor, which powers the hydraulic system, including the hydrostatic drive on the power unit, pick up and bale chamber. In addition, the bale chamber is removable and can be easily traded out.
“You can run the power unit for multiple bale chambers, you can just trade them so a person doesn’t have to buy a whole new unit if they want to trade up,” explained Connor Beach, Vermeer dealer and owner of Highway 12 Equipment in Baker, Mont.
The bale chamber on the ZR5-1200 baler functions almost identically to the Vermeer 605N pull behind round baler. Operators can change the bale size right on the computer in the cab. Additionally, bale density can be adjusted as needed. The model also includes a built-in moisture sensor and scale so the weight of each bale can be known.
There are other appealing functions to the ZR5-1200 baler, as well. For example, the baler has different ejection options. Depending on terrain or other circumstances, the ZR5-1200 has the ability to quarter-turn either direction to eject bales or bales can be ejected straight behind. The finishing stages of bale processing within the chamber are essentially hands-free, as well, Beach went on to explain.
“The whole process of stopping and tying is completely automated. It’s all built into the system, so all you have to do is press go and the machine will take off again,” he added.
Then there is the fact the baler’s maneuverability is top of the line as it basically handles like a zero-turn mower. State-of-the-art suspension makes for a smooth ride, even in tough terrain, as well. Cameras are installed in two places: the back of bale chamber so operators can see the bale eject and there is also one under the cab where the hay is being picked up so plugs can be easily detected. Both cameras feed right to monitors within the cab.
“The other thing about plugs is the machine is hydraulically-driven, so you can unplug it simply by reversing the hydraulics,” Beach said.
The ZR5-1200 baler really is as sweet as it sounds, Beach says. Since the baler’s release, the machine is now being operated in nine different states and two Canadian provinces. One of the ZR5-1200 balers just so happens to be owned by Toby Roscoe, co-owner of Tash and Roscoe Haying, a custom haying operation based out of Dillon, Mont.
Roscoe was first introduced to the ZR5-1200 baler when he was invited to Broken Bow, Neb., to view a demo of the baler while it was still in the pre-release stage. The baler intrigued him, so once it became available to the public he worked with his local Vermeer Dealer, Shepherd’s Garage, and purchased it.
“A big part of it for me was being able to get rid of another tractor, baler and operator,” Roscoe said.
Roscoe put the machine right to work during the 2019 haying season and was thoroughly impressed with its performance. The numbers speak for themselves because Roscoe reported his company baled 12,000 bales throughout the season and he baled nearly 7,000 of those bales alone with the ZR5-1200.
“It’s an amazing machine,” he added.
Roscoe hayed a diverse amount of terrain during the season, harvesting on everything from flat pivots to wild hay fields. He baled alfalfa, grass and even some grain hay with the machine. No matter the field, Roscoe remained impressed with how smooth of a ride the baler was. It can also clip along at a fairly impressive rate.
“On the pivots and smooth ground I was running 11.5-12 miles per hour, baling,” Roscoe said.
Since owning the ZR5-1200, Roscoe has become a huge advocate for the machine and was even able to travel to San Antonio this past February to sit in the Vermeer booth during the Cattle-Con tradeshow. Roscoe remained busy answering questions and offering his first-hand perspective.
The machine may be viewed as expensive, Roscoe admits, and those who just bale hay for their own personal use may find it hard to justify buying a machine solely dedicated to one purpose. For people like Roscoe, who sit in a baler for months on end and process hay for cash money, he firmly believes the ZR5-1200 is a worthy investment however.