Election time – a time those involved in animal agriculture should be wary of. In past years we have seen animal rights laws passed in west coast states, but during this election period the attention shifts to the east – New Jersey to be specific.
A proposed bill there would establish that animals treated cruelly are persons who can sue in court. This is a proposed update of an existing New Jersey law, which will contain some major changes that will make it even more problematic for animal owners in that state. Unfortunately, these efforts are sometimes used as a pattern and duplicated in other states.
If this bill passes, the state should expect to see cases filed on behalf of animals as animal cruelty victims who are legal persons at least with respect to their rights under the animal cruelty law, according to an article written by Nancy E. Halpern, D.V.M., on Sept. 20, 2020. Dr. Halpern is also a practicing attorney and represents animal owners, animal-related businesses, veterinarians, biomedical research facilities, veterinarian pharmaceuticals, farmers and trade associations in issues related to the complex patchwork of local, state and federal laws and regulations governing corporate law, intellectual property, food and drug law, as well as animal health and the humane use of animals.
This newly proposed law contains two statements – that animals are sentient beings and that animals shall be considered the victims of animal cruelty crimes and would be considered legal persons. And some suggest this theory could be taken even further.
Additional thoughts on this matter come from professor Richard Cupp, a professor of law at Pepperdine Law School and also teaches animal, products liability, remedies and tort law. He maintains if courts adopt this radical animal legal personhood theory it could lead to personhood arguments ostensibly on behalf of hundreds of millions or perhaps even billions of other animals as potential plaintiffs and could allow animal rights activists to flood the courts with a huge volume of lawsuits asserting to represent the new legal persons.
Further, he continues, if animal legal personhood is accepted in this context, litigation would doubtless quickly spread to lawsuits challenging biomedical research, any commercial use and even pet ownership.
In addition, it would designate any municipal or county prosecutor as the animal cruelty prosecutor of the county, and may designate any assistant animal cruelty prosecutor as needed. This person shall investigate, prosecute and take other legal action as appropriate for violations of this law.
As Dr. Halpern points out, this bill will not benefit animals, since the protection of their rights not to be treated cruelly is already invested in prosecutors. Instead, this proposed law will only benefit advocates who want to advance the rights of animals as persons.
Suggested action such as the new proposal in New Jersey is best described by Emily Smith, senior communications coordinator at Project Service. She claims the animal extremist groups are working to end the use of animals in any way. They use false information, fear tactics, and manipulation in order to advance their agenda. It is in our best interest to learn more about their movement and further, share that information with those involved in all animal industries.
As said earlier – it is election time and we need to pay attention to the many different measurers being decided upon and the potential impact they could have on agriculture.