Column: Rainwater helps houseplants grow and thrive

One of the first things to harvest each growing season is rain for indoor plants.

Rainwater is the elixir of youth for houseplants. The thirsty plants stand taller, branch out further, and put on more leaves when you give them rainwater.

As soon as the temperature stays above freezing, you can put out a rain barrel to collect water from your house roof. Prices range from about $70-$400 depending on how many features you want and the aesthetics. The less expensive barrels are plastic and utilitarian while the more expensive may be converted whiskey barrels.

My house gutter downspout stops about 3 feet above the ground. It’s fit with an elbow that curves right above the heavy mesh on the barrel lid.

A 20-foot overflow hose moves water away if we have heavy downpours. With a 0.75-inch rain, my rain barrel is filled.

I can slide the lid over to quickly fill my watering can.

There’s also a spigot near the bottom of the rain barrel to attach a hose or fill a small bucket. Some people build or buy a stand that the rain barrel sits on. This allows the gardener to fill a larger bucket from the spigot. I’d stay away from a rain barrel that has a spigot halfway up the barrel, as it’s hard to remove the water from the lower half of the barrel.

I try to use rainwater from the barrel for outdoor gardening, as well as for houseplants.

Long before the end of the growing season, I rinse and save milk jugs and large containers with covers. Like the little animals that squirrel away food, I store away rainwater for the winter months. The filled containers go in an open space in the laundry room.