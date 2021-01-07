Finally figuring out what is most important in life

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this column of Dr. Rosmann’s from 2013.

Recently a friend of mine commented that his two adult children know how to work hard, take care of themselves and their families, and are competent and fair. What a blessing, and a tribute to the parents.

Like all of us, my friend’s children currently have trials to deal with, and will have more. My friend has concluded that being a good parent is modeling to his children that it’s less important WHAT they do than HOW they do it.

In a sense our main task in life is figuring out the “How” part. For some of us, giving everything we’ve got to improve our health and family is a road to meaningfulness.

For others, fulfilling what we perceive to be our vocational calling is most important. In many cases our employment is our life’s work.

There is an even more important part to life. I am still trying to figure this out.

I think it is to let go of ourselves and to participate in causes greater than ourselves. Investing our hearts in greater causes is more important.

I suspect I am sounding like a preacher – and I don’t mean to be, but total giving of self for a higher cause is probably the end product of our search for meaning. Soldiers giving their lives for the sake of their comrades in a conflict they are seeking to right and persons donating organs to others to survive are obvious examples of such self-sacrifice.

Two of America’s well-known billionaires are giving away most of their wealth to improve human life in Africa and elsewhere, except for smaller gifts to their children. There are many subtler variations of such total giving of self.