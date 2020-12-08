Is SNAP beneficial to America’s agricultural producers?

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from November 2013.

How much food stamp availability under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has become a main point of contention, if not the most controversial issue, concerning passage of a new Farm Bill by the U.S. Congress. How much of what is being said by politicians and the media is accurate?

Because of implications for both agricultural producers and consumers, let’s take a candid look at needs and the health and well-being of food stamp users, as well as how SNAP affects agricultural producers. My aim is not to wade into the political discussion but to concentrate on factual information.

SNAP spending more than doubled from 2007 to 2012. There is little disagreement about this, and that federal support of SNAP last year was about $78 billion, which is by far the biggest item (80 percent) of the 2008 Farm Bill.

Historically, applications for food stamps have increased during economic recessions and decreased during economic recoveries, as depicted in an Oct. 16, 2013, report by Michael Tanner of the CATO Institute. The first food stamp program appeared in 1939 during the latter part of the Great Depression and continued until spring 1943.

Thereafter, USDA data (www.DailyJobsUpdate.com) about food stamp usage illustrate a pattern of waxing and waning that fairly closely follows the federal unemployment rate. The current high rate of food stamp usage is declining slowly as unemployment decreases and because of mandated SNAP cuts, such as the recent end of the Bush-Obama Economic Stimulus Program that reduced total SNAP benefits by about $5B annually.