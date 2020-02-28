It’s always exciting to get a new piece of furniture. This process is a little more difficult if you are cheap and think you are a “do-it- yourselfer.” It’s even worse if the furniture comes in a box, was made in China, had directions written by a monkey and has parts for a tool that has yet to be made.
But it was on sale. Less than half price. It was surprising how many of them were left in the store at this amazing deal!
“No,” the sales clerk said as she was running away from me, “The store won’t put it together.”
That was a shame as I was willing to go as high as $5 or $10 to have it assembled. When I inquired further at customer service, I was told that they stopped putting this particular item together last December when the engineer for the company spent five days assembling one. I had seen his work when I was shopping. The sample sat lopsided on the lower shelf of the chain store showroom – a tribute to the poor assembler who now probably resides on the fourth floor of a mental institution that specializes in nervous breakdowns.
Of course I bought one. Who wouldn’t? It was less than half price and it was almost the size and the color I was looking for.
I’m not a patient person. I’m most often like drops of cold water in a hot frypan – jumpy and snappy, so I tried to capture a little “Zen” after the box was unloaded in my living room. I took deep breaths and promised myself to go slow and follow each step carefully as I looked at the big dirty cardboard container, closed shut with industrial staples the size of steel bridges. Stamped across the box were unrecognizable words similar to “God Ruck” (a good wish across cultures perhaps? or maybe that was a brand name?)
When the box was finally pried open using a crow bar, I found thousands of small parts in the box. They were lettered and numbered. I’ve never had a bag of washers labeled “infinity” but perhaps they ran out of regular numbers. Quadruple “Zs” I had seen before, so the lettering seemed more rational than the numbers.
The directions, however, looked like a set of encyclopedias from the 1960s. You can’t imagine my relief when I realized volumes 13-20 were in different languages.
Holding on to my pledge to move slowly and purposely in the process of assembly, I put all the “wood” pieces in alphabetical order along the wall in the living room, the kitchen, the bathroom, and the hallway. Then I assembled the bags of washers, screws, nails, and unidentifiable metal pieces around on the floor. There would be no movement to cook, leave the house or take a shower until this project was done.
There are still washer and plastic spacers embedded in the bottom of my feet. Some things just have to be done before four days pass.
I worked diligently with the television playing in the background on the first day. When that proved too distracting, I put on some soft music on the second day. On the third day, after I found the first piece of wood and the first cam screw that joined it, I tried to limit my breathing so I didn’t waste any extra energy.
Eventually the TV stand with an electric fireplace in the center came together almost like pictured on the box. The two extra pieces of wood and the bag of unused metal pieces scared me a little, though. Perhaps they were backup pieces for defects or something.
After a few glitches, I proudly set the television on top of the stand, propping one leg of the tv with a thin book. I also realize that the one side of the stand didn’t really need that missing door after all and the shelves look just fine being exposed. And that electric fireplace gives the ambiance of a first grader’s drawing of a fire and I happen to really like children.
But perhaps best of all, whenever I look at that TV stand/book shelf/ fireplace/ work of art, I am reminded of what a good shopper I am for getting all of this for less than half price.